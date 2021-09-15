Owls finish ninth at Golfweek Fall Challenge





End result PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC The Kennesaw State men’s golf team finished ninth at the Golf Week Fall Intercollegiate at True Blue Golf Club. “I am proud of the struggle and commitment the boys have shown today,” said head coach Bryant Odom. “We didn’t have our best material on the greens this week, but everyone impressed in several stages. Brock was solid every day. Although he had a bad start today, he fought like a champion to get himself back into the mix. Taka was excellent in the last two rounds and finished it off with a bang coming out of the fairway on today 18. We have a few things to clean up but I am encouraged by the play from the guys in our first event of the year. “ The Owls scored a 1-over par 289 to end the tournament tied at par 864. Delaware won the event at 30-under par 834. Brock Healy was the Owls who finished best in the event. Healy carded a 1-over par 73 at 14 . to ende at 7-under par 281. The senior shot 2-under par 33 on his last nine holes and made 17 birdies and 28 pairs during the three-day event. The native of Norcross, Ga. led the field by scoring on par 4s with a score of 7 under par. Takafumi Shimoji rolled 13 pairs, 2 eagles and a birdie to shoot a 3-under par 69 on Tuesday. The junior finished tied for 21NS at 3-under par 213. Lucas Mota fired off a 1-over par 73 with three birdies. He tied for 48e at 4-over par 220. Luke Phillips carded his second consecutive round of 3-over par 75 and tied for 59e at 7-over par 223. Joseph Byrne booked a 2-over par 74 to finish with 74e at 9-over par 225. Byrne led the Owls with 38 pars in the 54-hole event. The Owls will return to action in Ooltewah, Tennessee, September 20-21 at the Scenic City Intercollegiate hosted by Chattanooga during the Honors Course. Keep up with Owls men’s golf by following KSU on Twitter @KSUOwlNationand @KSUOwlsMGolfor by liking Kennesaw State Owlsfacebook

