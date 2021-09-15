New Zealand cricketer names Turnstile

New Zealand Cricket has appointed Turnstile.

The announcement:

New Zealand Cricket has appointed Turnstile to work with its commercial team to value its international collaboration offering as a result of the availability of additional clothing sponsorship locations from the ICC.

New Zealand Cricket joins other major rights holders in adopting the Turnstiles valuation approach which is based on quantifying the three key components of partnership value, namely benefits, exposure and intellectual property.

Anna Lawrence, GM Commercial at New Zealand Cricket outlined the decision to appoint Turnstile:

Turnstile’s approach to providing fair market valuations is exactly what we were looking for to ensure we capture the true value of both the BLACKCAPS and WHITE FERNS properly and capitalize on the recent successes of both teams. We look forward to working with Turnstile on this project to understand how to deliver maximum commercial value across our portfolio of available rights.

Dan Gaunt, General Manager of Turnstile, explains:

We are extremely excited to be working with the New Zealand cricketer as they look to expand their international partnership offerings for both the BLACKCAPS and WHITE FERNS as a result of the new assets being released by the ICC. We have a lot of experience valuing sponsorship deals on a regional basis and have collected a significant amount of data on how sponsorship rights are traded in various markets around the world such as India and the subcontinent, so we were happy to help New Zealand Cricket with this exercise.