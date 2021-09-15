Sports
Mitchell girls hit shape in pursuit of new state title
Mitchells double record is 10-2, suffering two close losses, each by a team score of 5-4 to RC Stevens on Aug. 27 and Yankton on Sept. 3.
During the 10 games Mitchell has won, eight of those wins were 9-0 shutout wins, and one of them was an 8-1 win.
Flight 1 singles player Atlanta Stahle is currently 12-5 and has won her last four sets 6-0. Number 2 singles player Olivia Huber has a 14-2 record and has won her last three games. Amber Moller is the number 3 singles player for Mitchell and has a record of 11-4, while number 4 singles Julia Platt is still undefeated at 17-0. Flight 5 singles player Sydney Reynolds is 13-4 and number 6 singles player Megan Mastel is 17-1. Mastel has not lost a game since August 27.
Mitchell came in this season as the two-time reigning Class A girls tennis champions. They understood their goal was to make three-peat, but knew nothing would be easy as they are the ones with the goals on their backs. It’s safe to say that Mitchell has handled adversity quite well so far.
I’m really proud of the way we’ve responded to pressure,” Mitchell head coach Pat Moller said. We talked about it a lot in practice and just like in competitions, other teams want to beat the best. We’ve seen players improve their game against Mitchell and I just told our girls to expect the best from other teams.
Some of these players have been working with Moller since fifth grade and he said they have put the time and dedication into the sport to get into the position they are in.
They’re not good because they woke up well in tennis, Moller said. They are good because they developed a passion for tennis in their hearts and they went for it and worked for it. There is no secret to success in tennis. If you work harder than your opponent you will probably be more successful than them and our girls really embraced that.
Mitchell has overcome what is arguably the most difficult part of his schedule yet, playing six games in eight days.
Moller said the schedule for that part of the season is something they can change to potentially give his team more rest, but he believes a heavier schedule will ultimately help this team in the long run.
It’s a grind, I always feel like if we can get through that stretch without injuries, we’ll play a lot better after that, Moller said. The girls know they need to be physically and mentally ready for that grind and they are up to that challenge. It’s kind of a grind like our Eastern South Dakota Conference tournament and state tournament, so it prepares us mentally for that.
Moller said this team still has a lot of work to do and wants all players to play at a high level, consistently as they get closer to the state tournament on October 3.
When we went to Rapid City and played in the Rapid City invite, we usually played at a high level, Moller said. We dropped a few games because we lost that focus or we just didn’t play with the intensity we needed to play, but if our girls are focused with the right mindset, I love our chances against anyone.
Mitchell’s next game is a quadrangle game against Sioux Falls Jefferson, Spearfish and Yankton at 9:00 AM, Saturday, September 18 at Hitchcock Park.
