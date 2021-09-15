Southern Field Hockey kicks off with solid wins

Against every opponent this season, the mantra of the southern regional hockey teams is quite simple.

We want to pressure the ball right away and not give the opposing team a second to breathe, said senior Shannon Conroy, who scored both first-quarter Rams goals in their 4-1 win over Jackson Memorial on Sept. days after opening with a 2-1 win over Toms River North. Our attackers, all the way back through our defense, we do a very good job attacking the ball from the first second. As our coach says, we need our foot to kick the entire game.

Of course, for a team with just a few starters back from last year’s undefeated squad, head coach Jenna Lombardo-Adams has the right idea to play a fast-paced game and force the opposing team to make adjustments in an effort to slow you down, not the other way around.

And the good thing about it is that we have enough depth that we have a lot of players ready to step in and do the job, Conroy said. This is a season where anyone can surprise us, so no one can be taken lightly. We must always play our game, which is to attack the ball.

The Rams (2-0) kept up the pressure in the second quarter as Conroy assisted Olivia Davis in the third goal. Cuinn Deely netted in the fourth goal with just under five minutes left in the third, also assisted by Conroy. The Jaguars scored with just over a minute to play to spoil the shutout.

On the lawn against the Mariners on September 9, Southern trailed a goal in the first quarter, but scored twice in the second half to take the win. Davis and Deely each scored, while Conroy and Davis each provided assists. Goalkeeper Claire Gosse made four saves.

In other field hockey action during the opening week of the season, Barnegat scored a 6-1 win over nearby Pinelands Regional to kick off the season, as Alyson Sojak delivered three goals and an assist to take the lead, while Camryn White in a couple of goals and goalkeeper Madison Kubicz made a dozen saves. Ava Kennedy had a goal and an assist, and Julianna Cannizzaro also had an assist.

After losing the opener, 4-2 to Central, in which Kamryn Borden buried both goals, the Wildcats eventually scored a 2-0 win over Jackson Liberty to close out the week. Borden and Emily Lawrie each scored, while Paige Lane provided both assists. Julia Morrin made three saves for the win.

Barnegat Volleyball Players

Win big in Moorestown

During an opening week where the squad lost the opening game and then bounced back with a couple of wins, the Barnegat girls volleyball team put in a big effort in Moorestown on Sept. 11 and captured the Quakers Tipoff Classic tournament by going 11-1 for the day. .

What it showed me about our team is that we were physically and mentally stronger than everyone else that day, said coach Karla Jennings, whose Bengals defeated Pennsauken, West Windsor-Plainsboro North, Gloucester Catholic, Teaneck, Collingswood and Pennsauken Tech in the final. pool game . Other teams just ran out of steam and we were able to stay mentally strong even when our girls were tired. This will come in handy when we arrive later in the season, and this was a good opportunity to see what our strengths and weaknesses are so we can adjust things for the rest of the season.

In the double-elimination playoff rounds where each game was given 18 minutes and scoring was unlimited, meaning the score didn’t stop at the standard 25 points, the Bengals first ousted host Moorestown, before making their next game to West Windsor-Plainsboro. South dropped. Barnegat then went on a four-match run against Rancocas Valley, Donovan Catholic, Pinelands Regional and West Windsor-Plainsboro South to win the title. Senior setter Patria Moreno was named to the all-tournament team.

Earlier in the week, the Bengals recovered from a 16-25, 22-25 loss to Toms River North with a 16-25, 25-17, 25-14 win over Central, in which Moreno provided 20 assists, a few blocks and a bait. Ashley Berger and Avery OCone had eight and seven kills respectively, while Hailee Lutz had 15 digs and four aces and Nina Soberano had 16 digs. Gianna Gerckens had five kills, five blocks and two aces.

On September 10, the Bengals (2-1) scored a 25-11, 25-23 win over Lacey. Moreno handed out 15 assists, had three kills and amassed six digs, while Berger took down six kills and served four aces, and Taralynn Charland scored on five aces.

Unbeaten start

For multiple football teams

The football season started well for several squads as the Southern boys scored a draw and a win in the first two games, while the Pinelands boys and Southern girls won their opening game and started 1-0.

On September 9, the Southern boys opened their season with a 1-1 draw against Shore Conference Class A South rival Jackson Memorial, using a goal from Mario Addiego, assisted by Mathieu Leonard, to equalize. Goalkeeper Nathaniel Bott made 11 saves to hold the Jaguars off the rest of the way. On September 13, the Rams received goals from Matt Hoosack and Jefferson Rubi Cruz to win a 2-0 game at Brick Memorial. Kerem Satar had the only assist for Southern.

Meanwhile, on September 11, the Southern girls received a pair of goals from Gianna Simon, both in the first half as the Rams defeated Howell 2-1. The Rebels’ only goal came from a penalty early in the second half. Southerns Melanie Lockwood had the only assist of the game and goalkeeper Leah Morrin made six saves.

In their opening game on September 8, the Pinelands boys defeated Shore Conference Class B South foe Donovan Catholic, 8-0. Stephen DeMilio scored a hat-trick, while James Cahill contributed a couple of goals and two assists to take the lead. Tom Reilly, Josiah Hart and Daniel Eberlin each buried goals. Eberlin, Reilly, Alex Aguilar and Adam Grelak each also had assists.

