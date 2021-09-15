Thorns Players Join Nabisco Workers on Picket Line





More than a month after the multi-state strike at Nabisco and its parent company, Mondelez International, the picket line on NE Columbia Boulevard had some new faces among the striking workers at Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union: the Portland Thorns. In what BCTGM Local 364 president Jesus Martinez called a major morale boost, players mingled with workers and union representatives on the fringes of the Nabisco grounds. Union members left the facility, which straddles the border between North and Northeast Portland, on Aug. 10 after contract negotiations with Chicago-based Mondelez broke down, with issues such as a schedule of extended shifts without overtime. The action has since spread to other Nabisco facilities across the country, gaining support from local and national politicians. And now the sports world. . Emily Menges addressed the crowd with a megaphone, flanked by teammates Bella Bixby, Marissa Everett, Morgan Weaver, Abby Smith, Yazmeen Ryan, Taylor Porter, Christen Westphal and Madison Pogarch, several of whom (don’t make stupid striker pun, don’t make stupid striker pun) experienced strikers of a different kind (Sorry!). Their hope was to stand in solidarity with the workers here as they fight for a fair contract.” said Jess Gianettino, political director at Oregon AFL-CIO, who helped organize Thorns’ visit. Giannettino also pointed out that the National Womens Soccer League Players Association was undergoing initial contract negotiations. I’m not going to talk about our CBA, said goalkeeper Bixby of the players’ current collective bargaining agreement, when asked about the players’ own labor goals. That’s not why we were here today. Menges, a thorn since 2014 and treasurer of the NWSL Players Association, said the same in her comments to the crowd. Like Bixby, Menges has been active in the #NoMoreSideHustles campaign, raising awareness of the many professional athletes, especially women, who have multiple jobs to make ends meet. Noting the struggle of the league negotiations, Menges made it clear that it was not why they were here today. Were here because you fight many of the same battles we do. We distinguish right from wrong, and this is wrong, what is happening here. And we can support our fellow Portland community and show up when something isn’t right. “If professional athletes and factory workers in a bakery in North Portland could find a common goal, I gotta tell you, this thing would winGraham Trainor, president of the Oregon AFL-CIO, told the crowd, many of whom wore stickers with the Thorns emblem and the word “solidarity.” Trainor noted that the Thorns and the city’s embrace of the women’s game were among his favorite things about Portland, right up there with the rich spirit of pickets and protests that our city has.”

