Will stumps be mentioned at the Australia-Afghanistan cricket test match? : Functions

Afghan women’s participation in cricket could be crucial to whether the Afghan men’s team will visit Australia in November.

Cricket Australia has just announced that its scheduled test match against Afghanistan in November will not take place unless the Taliban support women’s cricket.

There are now calls for the International Cricket Council (ICC) to respond at a global level and show solidarity for women’s participation in sport.

It remains unclear whether women’s cricket will resume in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime.

Afghan Cricket Board Chief Executive Hamid Shinwari recently told the BBC that he believes the Taliban will not allow women to play cricket.

While sport participation may not be the most pressing issue facing Afghan women today, it is poignant when we consider fundamental human rights and the value sport brings to individuals and communities.

When the Taliban were last in power (1996-2001), cricket was banned in Afghanistan. Since then, the sport has become hugely popular, with the success of national teams bringing hope and inspiration to the war-torn country.

Their international cricket representation has also helped transform the nation’s image and shake stereotypes worldwide.

Since taking control of Kabul in August, the Taliban have made numerous promises about women’s rights, security and amnesty.

While it remains unclear whether these claims will materialize, Taliban officials have actively shown their renewed support for cricket. Well, men cricket.

Cricket a political pawn

Since Taliban fighters took control of the Afghanistan Cricket Board last month, they have announced teams for the domestic T20 League. On September 2, a cricket team under 19 men left Afghanistan for a tour of Bangladesh.

This has raised the question of whether the Taliban are using cricket as a political pawn to bolster their rule domestically and, internationally, to change their radical image.

If Afghan sports teams compete internationally, does this legitimize Taliban rule and ignore the grave human rights violations experienced by the people of Afghanistan?

Or will the ability to support the national team bring pride and purpose to the people of Afghanistan?

Although opinions will differ, the situation in Afghanistan is more than a political conflict, it is a humanitarian crisis.

Whether the teams compete under the Afghan flag or the Taliban flag may change opinions about whether politics should intervene in the sport.

Inspire and unite

Sports and politics have endured a long and complicated relationship. For generations we have seen how sport can break down barriers, inspire and unite communities.

In 2000, Nelson Mandela stated at the Laureus World Sports Awards that “sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does.”

In post-apartheid South Africa, Mandela gathered one of the most divided countries in the world to unite for a common cause; support of the national rugby team, the Springboks, during the 1995 Rugby World Cup.

However, we have also seen that sport fuels discrimination, fuels discord and is exploited for political propaganda within societies.

One of the best-known examples is Hitler’s use of the 1936 Berlin Olympics for international political propaganda. The sporting event was used as a platform to portray a favorable and powerful image of the Nazi regime.

How the Taliban will use cricket politics, and how the ICC and other cricketing nations like Australia will respond, all remain unknown.

Let’s hope, as Mandela said, it is to inspire and unite.

dr. Ashlee Morgan is an expert in sports affairs and marketing, with a particular interest in women’s sports, diversity, racism and reconciliation through sport.