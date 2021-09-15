2021 Indiana Football Digest Insider





Covington’s Duncan Keller set a state record of 22 receptions for 345 yards and five touchdowns in the Trojans’ 48-12 win over Fountain Central. Lafayette Jeff saw his 33-game North Central Conference winning streak come to an end with a 56-41 loss to Harrison (West Lafayette). Southwood’s 30-game winning streak in the Three Rivers Conference was ended with a 30-13 setback for Northfield. New Palestine’s 49-10 loss to Mount Vernon (Fortville) was the Dragons’ first regular-season setback since 2012. Scottsburg is 4-0 for the first time since 1974. Southmont is 4-0 for the first time since 1981. Mount Vernon (Posey) is 4-0 for the first time since 1990. Springs Valley is 4-0 for the first time since 1993. Tippecanoe Valley is 4-0 for the first time since 2007. Hamilton Southeastern is 4-0 for the first time since 2008. Speedway is at 4-0 for the first time since 2011. Penn is 0-4 for the first time since 1972. Avon is 0-4 for the first time since 1986. Bishop Chatard in Indianapolis is 0-4 for the first time since 1988. Evansville Central is 0-4 for the first time since 2003. These teams still haven’t experienced the pain of defeat: Bloomington South, Brebeuf Jesuit, Brownstown Central, Carroll (Flora), Center Grove, Central Noble, Centerville (3-0), Chesterton, Eastbrook, East Noble (3-0 ), Eastside, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, Hamilton Southeastern, Heritage Christian, Indianapolis Cathedral, Indianapolis Lutheran, Indianapolis Roncalli, Jasper, Kokomo, Lawrence North (3-0), Leo, Linton-Stockton, Logansport (3-0), Merrillville , Monroe Central, Mooresville, Mount Vernon (Posey), North Judson, North Posey, North White (2-0), Northridge, Northview (3-0), Owen Valley, Scottsburg, South Adams, Southmont, Springs Valley, Speedway, Tippecanoe Valley, Tipton, Tri-West, Valparaiso, West Lafayette, Winamac (3-0). These teams have still not experienced the thrill of victory: Avon, Bellmont, Benton Central (0-2), Blackford, Boone Grove (0-2), Boonville (0-3), Bowman Academy (0-3), Cambridge City (Lincoln) (0-2), Cloverdale (0-3), Connersville, Corydon Central, Crawfordsville, DeKalb, Eastern Greene, Eastern (Pekin), Elwood (0-3), Evansville Central, Evansville Harrison, Floyd Central , Fort Wayne Wayne, Frontier, Hammond Morton, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks (0-3), Indianapolis Pike, Jennings County, Knightstown, Lake Station (0-2), McCutcheon, North Central (Farmersburg) (0-3), North Central (Indianapolis), North Decatur (0-3), North Miami, Northwestern (0-3), Oldenburg Academy (0-2), Penn, Pike Central (0-2), Plymouth, Rushville , South Bend Clay, South Central (Union Mills) (0-2), South Decatur (0-2), Southern Wells, Southport, Switzerland County (0-3), Terre Haute South, Tri-County (0-3 ), Wabash (0-3), Washington (0-3), Wa wasee, Wes-Del, Whitko. LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STROKES Center Grove has won 18 consecutive games. Indianapolis Roncalli has a 16-game winning streak. Indianapolis Cathedral has a nine-game winning streak. LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STROKES Pike Central has dropped 26 consecutive games. Bellmont has lost 23 games in a row Rushville has an 18-game losing slip. Cloverdale and Crawfordsville have lost 15 games in a row. Benton Central, Eastern Greene and South Bend Clay have lost 13 games in a row. Eastern (Pekin), Lake Station and North Miami have lost 12 games in a row. Taylor has a 10-game loss streak. Anderson Prep Academy and Indianapolis Pike have dropped nine games in a row. Blackford, Jennings County and Terre Haute South have lost eight games. Cambridge City Lincoln, Oldenburg Academy, Switzerland County, and Whitko are on a seven-game losing streak. CONSEQUENTIAL REGULAR SEASON WIN Valparaiso 26, South Adams 22, Center Grove 13, West Lafayette 12, Leo 11, Eastbrook 11, Indianapolis Roncalli 10, Centerville 9, Oak Hill 8, Monroe Central 8, Tri-West 8, Hamilton Southeastern 7, Indianapolis Lutheran 7, North Posey 7, Winamac 7. CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSS Bellmont 33, Pike Central 23, Eastern (Pekin) 20, Rushville 17, Cloverdale 14, Crawfordsville 13, Eastern Greene 12, South Bend Clay 12, Benton Central 11, North Miami 11, Fort Wayne Wayne 10, Lake Station 10, Taylor 9 , Anderson Prep Academy 8, Indianapolis Pike 8, Blackford 7, Jennings County 7, North Putnam 7, Terre Haute South 7, Oldenburg Academy 6, Switzerland County 6, Whitko 6. LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STROKES East Central has won 43 consecutive Eastern Indiana Conference games. Valparaiso has a 24-game Duneland Athletic Conference winning streak. Indianapolis Lutheran has won 18 consecutive Indiana Crossroads Conference games. Eastern (Greentown) has a 17 game winning streak in Hoosier Heartland Conference. South Adams has won 15 consecutive Allen County Conference games. LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE RELEASE STROKES Benton Central has lost 39 consecutive Hoosier Conference games. Caston has lost 35 consecutive Hoosier North Conference games. South Bend Clay has suffered 33 consecutive losses in the Northern Indiana Conference. Bellmont has lost 27 consecutive Northeast 8 Conference games. Crawford County has lost 26 consecutive Patoka Lake Conference games. Goshen has lost 25 consecutive Northern Lakes Conference games. Shelbyville has an 18-game Hoosier Heritage Conference losing streak. Pike Central has lost 17 consecutive Pocket Conference games. WINNER ACTIVE COACHES Larry “Bud” Wright (Sheridan) 431, Russ Radtke (Knox) ​​375, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 344,John Hart (Brownsburg) 310, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 293, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 278, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 262, Kevin O’Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 238, Mark Bless (Avon) 238, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 239, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 236, George Gilbert (Clinton Central) 229, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 228, John Hendryx (Winamac) 227, Brian Moore (Parke Heritage) 214, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 208, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 206. CLOSE TO 200 PROFIT: Tim Able (Triton Central) 199, Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 197 SOON AT 150 WINS: Phil Mason (Michigan City) 149, Chad Zolman (Homestead) 149, Steve Cooley (New Albany) 144 CLOSE TO 100 PROFITS: Nate Andrews (NorthWood) 99, Kyle Ralph (New Palestine) 97, Monte Mawhorter (West Noble) 96, Ryan Langferman (Milan) 96

