Bloomfield holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new pickleball and tennis courts

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — On Monday, Bloomfield held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for brand-new pickleball and tennis courts in Memorial Park. In total, there are now two full-size tennis courts, four pickleball courts, and a practice wall on the park.

In Bloomfield, we have made it a priority to expand our outdoor spaces and provide the best parks in the county for our residents, Mayor Venezia said. These new courts are a continuation of that commitment, as they are state-of-the-art and built to last for generations. None of this would have been possible without the hard work and dedication of Michael Sceurman, Director of Parks, Recreation and Culture, and his entire staff. I look forward to helping Bloomfield families take advantage of this space and enjoy all the recreational opportunities our city has to offer.

The tracks are made of post-tensioned concrete that is stronger and more durable than traditional asphalt. This surface should last 20-30 years without cracking.

Both the tennis and pickleball courts were funded through community development grants, with the contract totaling $411,955.

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in America. In designing these courts, I really wanted to make it possible to play both tennis and pickleball at the same time, says Michael Sceurman, Bloomfield Parks director of Recreation & Cultural Affairs. Our tennis courts in Pulaski Park and Clarks Pond South are heavily played. Now our residents have the opportunity to play pickleball too! With the durability of the post-tensioned concrete structure, these courses will be there for current and future generations to play.

To ensure that all residents have the opportunity to use the courts, there is a time limit of one hour. If no one is waiting to use the lanes, you may use them for a maximum of 90 minutes. In addition, no skateboards, rollerblades, scooters or bicycles are allowed on the lanes.

drone photo credit: RT Drone Service, Bloomfield NJ