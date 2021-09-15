Field hockey Burr and Burton continues tough schedule early in the season | Sport

MANCHESTER Burr and Burton field hockey has been put to the test in the first three games of the season.

The Bulldogs started their season on the road against second place in 2020 Division I at Champlain Valley and lost that game 3-0. They followed that up with a quality 3-1 win over a strong Windsor squad.

The program didn’t get any easier on Tuesday, facing a Queensbury team with a solid defense. Queesnbury took a 3-1 win over the Bulldogs in a game in which both defenses shone.

A goalless first quarter was in favor of the Spartans, as they had the shot advantage and total time of possession. The Bulldogs didn’t even register their first shot of the game until the 1:30 mark in the first quarter.

Queensbury broke the scoring drought with 10 minutes and 50 seconds left in the first half. A group of Spartans stood close to a corner in front of the cage. A battle for possession was eventually won by Queensbury, who snuck it into the back of the cage for the 1-0 advantage.

Four minutes later, the visitors added another score. BBA goalkeeper Mac Thuermer stopped the first and second shot attempts and kicked the ball away from the cage. Queesnbury persisted and with Thuermer pulled slightly out of the cage, a rebound found a Spartan’s stick that converted the goal.

The Bulldogs drop to 1-2 early in the season, but coach Barb Miceli believes playing quality teams will be more beneficial to her team than scoring points for placement purposes.

In the end it’s more important to play against difficult teams because it improves us, said Miceli. I think it’s worth the improvement I saw from the first half to the second half and the mental toughness they had to push through and push through and that second half.

The Bulldogs found their first groove with four minutes left in the second quarter. Until then, they registered only one more shot. BBA rattled four shots in one possession and earned the first corner of the game during that piece.

Campbell Snow, who guarded the cage for the Spartans, remained solid and kept BBA off the board for the time being. Snow scored five saves in the win.

That momentum continued into the second half. With two minutes left in the third quarter, Lili Zens started a quick break in the middle of the field. It was one of the Bulldogs’ better offensive chances of the game. A Spartan eventually stopped the break, but BBA was awarded a corner.

The Spartans quickly dismissed the scoring opportunity and shot the ball out of their cage.

Queensbury’s breach continued to pressure Theurmer at times. With just under 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter, the BBA goalkeeper made a kick-save. Queensbury’s Alessia Simone was there for the rebound and scored, giving the visitors a 3-0 lead.

Thuermer was busy all afternoon, losing 19 saves.

Bailey Gillam and Jenna Parker played strong defensively for the Bulldogs. Miceli praised the energy both defenders brought on Tuesday.

BBA never gave up and with 5:14 to go, that persistence led to a score. Katie Crabtree found the back of the cage for the Bulldogs, making it a 3-1 game.

That would be the final score. Queensbury seemed to have a great opportunity to add a fourth goal from a corner, but Perrin Marion stepped in and cleared the threat.

BBA returns to play on Saturday, when they host St. Johnsbury at 3pm