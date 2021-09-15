Bears WR Marquise Goodwin: Foul played in hand of CB Jalen Ramsey in 34-14 loss





The Bears loaded their wide reception area with as much speed as they could find, even picking up Lions renegade Breshad Perriman just before the season started, then drinking and dunking against the Rams in a 34-14 loss. It was not a fun game to watch or play. Quarterback Andy Dalton threw just two passes that went more than 10 yards through the air, one was incomplete, the other was intercepted in the end zone, and he finished 27 of 38 for 206 yards with no touchdowns for a 72.9 passer rating. Everything in Coach Matt Nagys’ game plan was focused on getting the ball away quickly, often on screen passes and short slopes, out of concerns about Aaron Donald and the Rams pass rush, as well as doubts about how well Bears’ offensive line would hold up. Dalton threw the ball in the first half on average in 2.1 seconds. That strategy was mostly effective in keeping the Rams out of the bag, but made the night very easy for corner-back Jalen Ramsey, who had nine tackles, including two for losses, and a break in the pass. He’s a unique player, all-pro, Pro Bowler, instinctively, said Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin. Especially in short spaces and [with] don’t run us more than 10 meters, that fell right into his hand, I have the feeling. Goodwin, the fastest player on the roster, led the team with 45 yards on four catches. Allen Robinson averaged only 5.8 yards per catch, and Darnell Mooney averaged 5.2. Nagy referred back to Donald’s impact Monday when asked why the passing attack was so limited. But it doesn’t mean you can’t still get explosive [plays]Nagy said. That’s where we want to make sure we stretch the field vertically, and we couldn’t get that much. And we kind of knew it was going to be one of those games. That’s just one of those deals where, moving forward, we’re trying to do everything we can to keep the defense fair in the field. But [it was] nothing to do with Andy, but more to do with the plan. Goodwin said he was being used in the best way that Coach wanted to use me, and while he wasn’t directly criticizing Nagy, it was clear that he was eager to get more opportunities on the pitch. It’s a challenge, but you just have to work with what you get, he said. I have no control over the games mentioned. I have no control over anything but just going out and doing my job and I’m just doing it the best I can: fast.

