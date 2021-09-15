Sports
College football betting: Georgia, Michigan pays off
For most teams, two weeks of college football are now on the books. Given the nature of the early season schedule, it feels like there’s a lot we still need to figure out about this year’s national landscape. However, we can take away how teams perform against expectations.
After two weeks, only 25 of the 129 FBS schools are 2-0 against the spread. Whether it’s the market underestimating these teams, overestimating their opponents, or a combination of both, these teams put money in your pocket this year. You might want to stay on the wave until they let you down, or maybe you can use this information to spot inefficiencies in the market.
Here are some teams that have covered their spreads with ease.
Rutgers (2-0 record, +40 points vs. spread)
Rutgers was the joke of college football not too long ago, but with Greg Schiano back in Piscataway, New Jersey, those days are over.
In the season opener, Rutgers scored 61 points against Temple en route to winning the game by 47 points. In Week 2, Rutgers was barely a favorite on the road in Syracuse. However, they held the Orange to only seven points en route to a two-point victory.
Next one: Delaware at Rutgers (Not posted yet)
Iowa (2-0 record, +38.5 points vs. spread)
Iowa was a minor favorite in the opener, but it finished Indiana out. The Hawkeyes won with 28 as favorites by 3.5 points. Their performance in week 2 was even more impressive. They came in as 4-point underdogs, but ended up winning the game by two scores. The game was arguably even more one-sided than the score suggested.
Next one: Kent State in Iowa -22.5
Georgia (2-0 record, +36.5 points vs. spread)
Everyone saw Georgia beat Clemson by a touchdown as a three-point underdog in Week 1. However, Georgia’s performance in Week 2 was also extremely impressive. In a classic disappointment, the Bulldogs, with their backup quarterback, defeated a solid 49-point UAB program as 22.5-point favorites.
Next one: South Carolina in Georgia -30.5
Michigan (2-0 record, +31 points vs. spread)
In Week 1, the Wolverines hit West Michigan. They won by 33 points as favorites from 16.5 points. Many were unwilling to buy Michigan after beating a lesser opponent, so it made a statement in week 2 prime-time. The Wolverines defeated Washington by three touchdowns as the 6.5-point favorites.
Next one: Northern Illinois in Michigan -27
Fresno State (2-1 record, +29.5 points vs. spread)
Fresno State lost a game, but if you put them in that game, you won’t sweat. The Bulldogs opened the season as 28-point favorites against UConn, and that game was never in doubt as Fresno State rolled to a 45-0 win. In their other game with a spread, Fresno State was a 19.5-point underdog against Oregon. It ended up losing the game by seven points, but Fresno actually had a lead in the fourth quarter.
Next one: Fresno State +11.5 at UCLA
UCLA (2-0 record, +29.5 points vs. spread)
UCLA opened the season with a dominant win against Hawaii in Week 0. The Bruins were favorites with 17.5 points and went on to win 44-10. In their second game, the Bruins were actually a home underdog against LSU. UCLA went on to win the game by two scores.
Next one: Fresno State at UCLA -11.5
Penn State (2-0 record, +19.5 points vs. spread)
Penn State headed for Madison in the season opener, where the Nittany Lions were 5.5 point underdogs. They defeated Wisconsin, 16-10. Week 2 saw the Nittany Lions in a classic sandwich spot; right after a big win and right before a huge ranked game the following week. Despite the poor scheduling spot, Penn State capped as a 23-point favorite against Ball State.
Next one: Maroon at Penn State -6
Other teams undefeated against the spread
Arkansas: Arkansas is a 23-point home favorite against Georgia Southern at week 3.
Arkansas State: In week 3 the Red Wolves are 16.5-point underdogs on the road against Washington.
State of Boise: at week 3, Boise considers himself a 4.5 point home favorite against the state of Oklahoma.
coast Carolina: The fan favorite Chanticleers are 13.5-point road favorites at Buffalo.
Freedom: Intriguing quarterback prospect Malik Willis and Liberty is a 28 point favorite at home against Old Dominion.
Be Miss: Lane Kiffin and Co. to be 14-point favorites at home this weekend against Tulane.
Pittsburgh: After their big win in Tennessee, Pitt Panthers are home favorites with 15 points against West Michigan this week.
Purdue: The Boilermakers visit South Bend, where they are 7-point underdogs against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, which are 0-2 against the spread.
Virginia: The Cavaliers take to the road, where they will be 9-point underdogs against Sam Howell and North Carolina.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies go to Morgantown, where they are 3-point underdogs against West Virginia.
Sources
2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/college-football-betting-these-teams-are-exceeding-expectations-200222662.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]