College football betting: Georgia, Michigan pays off

For most teams, two weeks of college football are now on the books. Given the nature of the early season schedule, it feels like there’s a lot we still need to figure out about this year’s national landscape. However, we can take away how teams perform against expectations.

After two weeks, only 25 of the 129 FBS schools are 2-0 against the spread. Whether it’s the market underestimating these teams, overestimating their opponents, or a combination of both, these teams put money in your pocket this year. You might want to stay on the wave until they let you down, or maybe you can use this information to spot inefficiencies in the market.

Here are some teams that have covered their spreads with ease.

Rutgers (2-0 record, +40 points vs. spread)

Rutgers was the joke of college football not too long ago, but with Greg Schiano back in Piscataway, New Jersey, those days are over.

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano watches from the sidelines during a game against Syracuse. (Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In the season opener, Rutgers scored 61 points against Temple en route to winning the game by 47 points. In Week 2, Rutgers was barely a favorite on the road in Syracuse. However, they held the Orange to only seven points en route to a two-point victory.

Next one: Delaware at Rutgers (Not posted yet)

Iowa (2-0 record, +38.5 points vs. spread)

Iowa was a minor favorite in the opener, but it finished Indiana out. The Hawkeyes won with 28 as favorites by 3.5 points. Their performance in week 2 was even more impressive. They came in as 4-point underdogs, but ended up winning the game by two scores. The game was arguably even more one-sided than the score suggested.

Next one: Kent State in Iowa -22.5

Georgia (2-0 record, +36.5 points vs. spread)

Everyone saw Georgia beat Clemson by a touchdown as a three-point underdog in Week 1. However, Georgia’s performance in Week 2 was also extremely impressive. In a classic disappointment, the Bulldogs, with their backup quarterback, defeated a solid 49-point UAB program as 22.5-point favorites.

Next one: South Carolina in Georgia -30.5

Michigan (2-0 record, +31 points vs. spread)

In Week 1, the Wolverines hit West Michigan. They won by 33 points as favorites from 16.5 points. Many were unwilling to buy Michigan after beating a lesser opponent, so it made a statement in week 2 prime-time. The Wolverines defeated Washington by three touchdowns as the 6.5-point favorites.

Next one: Northern Illinois in Michigan -27

Fresno State (2-1 record, +29.5 points vs. spread)

Fresno State lost a game, but if you put them in that game, you won’t sweat. The Bulldogs opened the season as 28-point favorites against UConn, and that game was never in doubt as Fresno State rolled to a 45-0 win. In their other game with a spread, Fresno State was a 19.5-point underdog against Oregon. It ended up losing the game by seven points, but Fresno actually had a lead in the fourth quarter.

Next one: Fresno State +11.5 at UCLA

UCLA (2-0 record, +29.5 points vs. spread)

UCLA opened the season with a dominant win against Hawaii in Week 0. The Bruins were favorites with 17.5 points and went on to win 44-10. In their second game, the Bruins were actually a home underdog against LSU. UCLA went on to win the game by two scores.

Next one: Fresno State at UCLA -11.5

Penn State (2-0 record, +19.5 points vs. spread)

Penn State headed for Madison in the season opener, where the Nittany Lions were 5.5 point underdogs. They defeated Wisconsin, 16-10. Week 2 saw the Nittany Lions in a classic sandwich spot; right after a big win and right before a huge ranked game the following week. Despite the poor scheduling spot, Penn State capped as a 23-point favorite against Ball State.

Next one: Maroon at Penn State -6

Other teams undefeated against the spread

Arkansas: Arkansas is a 23-point home favorite against Georgia Southern at week 3.

Arkansas State: In week 3 the Red Wolves are 16.5-point underdogs on the road against Washington.

State of Boise: at week 3, Boise considers himself a 4.5 point home favorite against the state of Oklahoma.

coast Carolina: The fan favorite Chanticleers are 13.5-point road favorites at Buffalo.

Freedom: Intriguing quarterback prospect Malik Willis and Liberty is a 28 point favorite at home against Old Dominion.

Be Miss: Lane Kiffin and Co. to be 14-point favorites at home this weekend against Tulane.

Pittsburgh: After their big win in Tennessee, Pitt Panthers are home favorites with 15 points against West Michigan this week.

Purdue: The Boilermakers visit South Bend, where they are 7-point underdogs against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, which are 0-2 against the spread.

Virginia: The Cavaliers take to the road, where they will be 9-point underdogs against Sam Howell and North Carolina.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies go to Morgantown, where they are 3-point underdogs against West Virginia.