Fantasy Hockey Preview: Colorado Avalanche





Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Are you ready? We are back to the regular season format of 82 games, which means more joy and also more pain. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions every season, because there are always surprises, and the good ones can make us feel like geniuses, while the bad ones feel like we’re falling into an empty pool. But we’re all gluttons for punishment, so we might as well stay tuned to rationalize later why the fantasy hockey gods hate you. Yes, they specifically hate you. Here’s your fantasy preview for all 32 teams. The annual Polar Guide is now available and also check out Matt Larkin’s top 250 players for the upcoming season. 2021-22 Fantasy Outlook: Colorado Avalanche Last season: The Avs were one of the favorites for the cup, expecting to make it to the final, but succumbed to the Golden Knights despite taking a 2-0 lead. It was the third consecutive season that the Avs have come out in the second round and they could have easily pointed to themselves for the loss: Nazem Kadri was suspended, Philipp Grubauer wasn’t as sharp as he needed to be and they allowed the Knights to mount comebacks many times. It wiped out some of the goodwill they earned over the season where they tied the Knights for most points (82) and highest point percentage (0.732). Best option: Cale Makar, D Makar was the only defender to average a point per game, was voted the league’s second best defender and became only the fifth defender in history to win the Calder and finish in the top five in the the following season. Norris mood. He follows Ray Bourque, Denis Potvin, Bobby Orr and Jacques Laperriere; we won’t anoint Makar to a Hall of Famer just yet, but he really is on an exciting path to superstardom. In just two seasons, he’s established himself as a perennial Norris contender with his ability to keep a casual distance from high-stakes professional hockey. No defender has been more impressive in their first two seasons than Makar, and the lack of depth in that fantasy position makes him arguably more valuable than Nathan MacKinnon or Mikko Rantanen, both of whom finished in the top 10 in the league. Makar is expected to lead all defenders in scoring according to THN’s Pool Guide with 15 goals and 74 points, ahead of John Carlson (68), Quinn Hughes (64) and Adam Fox (61). Hidden Gem: Alex Newhook, California The Pool Guide has pegged Newhook to score 34 points, but if he gets chances in the top six, his ceiling could be significantly higher. It was a whirlwind season for Newhook, who scored 16 points in 12 games in an abbreviated NCAA season for Boston College, played for Team Canada in the World Juniors, turned pro and scored nine points in eight games in the American League, a spot earned on the taxi squad and went on to score his first NHL goal in the playoffs. Newhook’s speed and agility are a great fit and he’s the type of potential high-rise player fantasy teams to target in the late rounds when everyone else has either stopped in frustration or fallen asleep. Goalkeepers: No goalkeeper’s stock improved as much as Darcy Kuemper, from a team headed for the lottery to one of the best. The blow to Kuemper has always been his inability to stay healthy; he only played over 30 games twice in his nine-season career, but is expected to get the lion’s share of starts with backup Pavel Francouz who is also coming back from injury after missing all of last season. Since 2013-14, Kuemper has been ranked 13th with a .917 Sv%, equaling Connor Hellebuyck, Marc-Andre Fleury, Robin Lehner, John Gibson, but also Steve Mason, which tells you there’s still a chance this won’t come true. Goaltending is the biggest question mark for the Avs, but if Kuemper can stay sane he will be on track to have a career season, and given the amount of support he will get, he could easily reach his career high of 27 wins. surpass and rank in the top 10. If fears over his injury history can be allayed, Kuemper should be one of the first goalkeepers to be drafted after Hellebuyck and Andrei Vasilevskiy. Outlook: If you thought chickpea pasta was disgusting, so what, until you see what MacKinnon will unleash. The Avs roster looks weaker on paper with the loss of Grubauer, Brandon Saad, Joonas Donskoi and Ryan Graves, but they are also a year wiser and have even more talent to usher in with Newhook, Martin Kaut and Bowen Byram. A loss to the Knights left a bitter taste, leaving one of the most fanatical, driven players more reason for revenge in the league, and he will be eligible for extension at the end of the season. With a powerful attack, the Avs should be able to push their way to the top of the league with plenty of fantasy options in each level. After MacKinnon, Rantanen, and Makar, Gabriel Landesog, Nazem Kadri, Andre Burakovsky, Devon Toews, and Samuel Girard are also solid fantasy options. Byram, Newhook, Kaut and Tyson Jost represent a younger class that could surprise but may not yet reach their potential.

