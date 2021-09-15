John McEnroe calls Emma Raducanu’s US Open win ‘crazy’





Raducanu disrupted the chances of becoming the first qualifier to win a grand slam during the Open era on Saturday, beating fellow teen Leylah Fernandez in the final at Flushing Meadows.

Her breathtaking performances in New York were the result of a promising Wimbledon debut just two months earlier, where she reached the fourth round before retiring with ‘breathing difficulties’.

“Totally unexpected. Never thought it would happen in my life to see an 18- and 19-year-old do it,” McEnroe told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, speaking of the all-teens final at the US Open.

“I think the women’s game is more open than ever, so that’s a sign that a lot more players think they have a chance.

“I can’t imagine anyone in her” [Raducanu] camp expected this. Winning the US Open without losing a set is crazy. She’s a great athlete, she seems like a great kid.” READ: Novak Djokovic’s tears, set booing and history denied Wimbledon controversy Following Raducanu’s withdrawal from Wimbledon, McEnroe was criticized for saying the situation had become “too much” for her. At the time, it wasn’t clear why the youngster stopped playing, but later said the “whole experience caught up with me” and that she “started breathing heavy and feeling dizzy” after some “super intense rallies”. McEnroe received a response from people who said he questioned the youngster’s mental strength, but insists it was never intended to offend and was only intended to support the breakout star. “I meant exactly what I said,” he added. “I tried in a small way to relate it to my experience when I first went to Wimbledon too when I was 18 and managed to qualify like Emma did. “I played Jimmy Connors, I hadn’t been to Center Court. I remember my leg shaking and being totally overwhelmed by the experience and almost happy I didn’t win. “There are many good benefits, but there is also pressure that you put on yourself and the expectations that others place on you. “Compared to a lot of other things I’ve said in the past, I mean that for me was as vanilla as it comes. I was very supportive then, I thought.” The seven-time Grand Slam winner – who was known for his mid-match antics – says she hopes Raducanu can handle the renewed focus on her career. The teen was barely known outside of tennis before this year, but is now one of the biggest stars in the game. “I don’t think you could do better than she did” [at the U.S. Open]McEnroe added. “That’s insane that she could do this.” “Of course there is pressure, expectation is part of it. I’m sure she expects to win a lot more in the future.”

