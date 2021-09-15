Game 3: Minnesota in Colorado





Football | 14-9-2021 17:15:00 hours THE ESSENTIAL THINGS Date Time: Sep 18. 2021 / 12 noon CT

Website: Boulder, Colo.

Stadium: Folsom Field

Surface: Grass

Capacity: 50,183

Series general: Minnesota Trails 0-3

Stripe: Minnesota lost 3

Series in CO: Minnesota Trails 0-1

Stripe: Minnesota lost 1

Last meeting: Minnesota lost 21-20 in Minneapolis (09/19/92)

Television: PAC-12N // Roxy Bernstein (PXP), Lincoln Kennedy (analyst)

Radio: KFAN // XM: 386 | SXM App: 976// Mike Grimm (Play by Play), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter), Tanner Hoops (Host), Veronica Rodriguez (Engineer) FIVE THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW 1. Minnesota enters Saturday’s game with 20 consecutive non-conference wins, the longest active streak in the country. Iowa is second with 13 consecutive wins, while Kentucky (12) and Alabama (10) are the only other teams in the country to have a streak of more than six games. The Golden Gophers have not lost a game outside of conference since September 3, 2015, at home until then – No. 2 TCU. Included in the series are 16 regular season wins and four bowl wins (full list of wins on page 4). Also in the series are three straight road wins against non-B1G teams, tying for the 10th longest streak in the FBS. The Gophers’ last road loss from the conference came on September 13, 2014 on TCU. Minnesota is 12-0 under PJ Fleck in non-conference games. 2. Minnesota is all-time 59-65-9 in road openers, including a 2-2 point under head coach PJ Fleck . However, the Gophers have won three in a row when the first road game of the season comes against a non-conference opponent, winning Fresno State in 2019, Oregon State in 2017 and Colorado State in 2015. 3.With red shirt senior Mohamed Ibrahim out for the season with a lower leg injury that occurred in the season opener against Ohio State, the Gophers turned to redshirt sophomore Trey Potts Saturday against Miami (OH) and Potts came through well. Potts made his first career start, running for 178 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries, breaking his previous personal highs in all three categories. In fact, Potts’ 34 carries this season is the most of any player in the country, while his 178 yards are the 10th highest total. Impressively, Potts’ performance almost matched his career output coming into the competition. In eight previous games, he had gained 206 yards and scored two touchdowns on 36 carries. 4. Saturday is the 100th game of PJ Fleck collegiate coaching career. Now in his ninth season overall, he has scored 57-42 in his previous 99 games. Fleck is in his fifth season with Minnesota and has a 27-20 record so far. Already 10th in school history in coached games and ninth in wins, he needs one more win to tie Clarence Spears (1925-29) for eighth. Fleck’s win rate of .574 is the third best of the 11 Minnesota coaches with at least 45 games under their helm behind only Henry L. Williams (.786, 1900-21) and Bernie Bierman (.716, 1932-41,” 45-50). Fleck’s 26 wins during his first four seasons in Minnesota were the second best in the program annals, behind just 42 wins for Williams. 5. Tanner Morgan is 19-9 as a starter and has completed 427 passes (seventh most in school history) from 695 attempts (eighth most) for 6,345 yards (sixth most) in his career. His career completion rate of 0.614 ranks first in school history, as does his efficiency score of 156.21. Morgan also has 49 touchdown passes, which ranks fourth in the history of the program. He is one away from Adam Weber (72), Bryan Cupito (55) and Asad AbdulKhaliq (55) as the only Gopher QBs to reach at least 50 touchdown passes for his career. If Morgan can throw at least one TD pass to Colorado, he would tie Abdul-Khaliq for fewest games to get to 50 TD passes and could get there in fewest tries too You can read the full Minnesota game notes here.

