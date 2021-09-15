NFL Football Knockout, Survivor Selection, Strategy, Advice for Week 2, 2021





After the second Super Bowl championship in franchise history, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the 2021 NFL season with a fierce battle against the Dallas Cowboys. The reigning champions came away with a 31-29 win as legendary quarterback Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes before Ryan Succop scored a 36-yard field goal with two seconds left. Tampa Bay looks set to improve to 2-0 and are a 12.5-point favorite at home against the NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons in the Week 2 NFL odds of Caesars Sportsbook. Many will jump on the Buccaneers with their rosters of NFL survivors. Other favorites that could draw attention for NFL knockout pool picks include the Pittsburgh Steelers (-5.5 against the Las Vegas Raiders), Green Bay Packers (-10.5 against the Detroit Lions) and Denver Broncos (- 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars). Before you pick NFL survivors in Week 2, check out which team just went all in on the piping hot SportsLine projection model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has risen nearly $7,900 for $100 players on the top-rated NFL picks since its inception six years ago. It went down a blistering 24-14 on the top-rated NFL picks last season, bringing in over $800. The model also enters Week 2 of the 2021 season with an incredible 121-179 run on the top-rated NFL picks dating back to the 2017 season. The model has also been in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL Picks and defeated more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that period. Anyone who has followed it is far away. In Week 1, the model recommended the 49ers as the best choice for survivors. San Francisco won 75 percent of SportsLine’s simulations and the Niners built a 28-point lead against the Lions and held on to the win. Now the model is stuck in the Week 2 NFL schedule and has found its best pick for survivors. You can only see who is supporting it this week here. Top Predictions from NFL Survivors in Week 2 For week 2, the model eschews the Kansas City Chiefs against the host Baltimore Ravens. Motivation won’t be a problem for Baltimore, which has lost four straight games to Kansas City and is 3-7 in the all-time regular season. The Ravens are also coming off a season-opening overtime loss in Las Vegas in which they wasted three leads, including one with two seconds left in the fourth quarter. Despite losing their top three running backs to injuries at the end of the season before the 2021 campaign even started, the Ravens still had their most dangerous rusher’s magic against the Raiders. 2019 NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson eclipsed 1,000 yards to lead Baltimore over the past two seasons, hitting a team-high 86 against Las Vegas. While they haven’t beaten the Chiefs since 2012, the Ravens are too dangerous for the model’s projections this week. How to Make Squads for NFL Survivors in Week 2 Instead, the model supports a team that underperformed during the season opener, but will recover in a big way. Choosing this team will not only take you to Week 3, but put you in the optimal position to dive deep into your NFL survivor pool. The time to choose this team is now, and that’s only possible watch the game on SportsLine. Which surprising team should not be missing from your week 2 survival pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team will take you to victory in Week 2, all of the cutting edge computer model consistently crushing the NFL, and invent.

