Ridgefield Amateur Hockey Association merges with Danbury Hat Tricks





Young Ridgefield hockey enthusiasts – including those who eventually want to play for the pros – can now skate their way to success under the tutelage of real players.

The Ridgefield Amateur Hockey Association has merged with the Danbury Hat Tricks to provide children with a real hockey home to grow up in. It is the only place in the country where a player can start the sport at the age of 5 and stay with the same program until the pros.

Herm Sorcher, president of the Danbury Hat Tricks, is excited to partner with the Ridgefield Lions, giving boys and girls a chance to hit the ice the same year they enter preschool.

“We see our partnership with the Ridgefield Lions as a great opportunity for growth,” he said. “It gives our organizations the opportunity to combine to build something very special that can take youth hockey programs to the next level.” The new partnership includes exclusive camps, clinics, professional youth coaches and unique player family experiences with professional players from the Federal Prospects Hockey League, according to the Danbury Ice Arena website. The arena’s general manager, Nick Garofalo, noted some of the benefits of the merger. “Not only is it helpful for brand recognition, but it also allows us to build on the successes of the Hat Trick program,” he said. “So if our pro team is successful, we can push it down to the lower levels.” “Ultimately, if you’re a new skater and you’re staring into your youth, you have the opportunity to play hockey for the rest of your career,” he added. “We created the whole development flow.” The Ridgefield program has five divisions: the “Mites” (5 to 8 years); the “Squirts” (up to 10 years); the “Peewees” (up to 12 years); and the “bantams” (up to 14 years). The “Midgets” include high school aged players. The three children of RAHA president Eric Presbrey have all been skating since age 3. His daughter, Lulu, is one of several girls on the program. “We offer mixed teams at every level and encourage all girls and boys to compete together,” he said. “The partnership with the Hat Ticks… opens up so many opportunities for families in the area to participate in the game and all it has to offer.” The arena is home to a wide variety of groups. On a professional level, along with the Hattricks, is the Connecticut Whale, a women’s professional ice hockey team in the Premier Hockey Federation. “I don’t think many arenas in the country can say that they… offer both men and women professionals,” Garofalo said. Along with Western Connecticut State University, several high schools and youth programs operate in the area surrounding the facility. It also offers adult hockey competition, speed and figure skating, a recreational arcade and soon an ax-throwing bar. Garofalo noted that the nature of hockey invites an atmosphere of mentorship, making the partnership between RAHA and the Hat Tricks a win-win. “It is not only a sport based on a team mentality, but it is also a sport where you develop a lot of leadership qualities,” he said. “Many of our senior level players (coach) the youth programs… because of the help that all these professional players have received. At some point, they got that love from a coach.” Presbrey expects great things from the collaboration. “We are very excited to be able to connect Ridgefield and the surrounding communities with an elite youth sports program that will connect 5-year-olds with professional hockey players under one program,” he said. “This gives every player the opportunity to truly realize their dream – whether that’s just having fun with friends or playing college hockey on the way to the NHL one day.”

