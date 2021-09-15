Chiefs remove Omari Cobb from practice squad, host 2 players for tryouts





The Kansas City Chiefs will continue to play with their 16-man exhibition squad ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Yesterday, the Chiefs of development team TE officially added Mark Vital to the practice squad after a successful tryout. In a corresponding move, the team relinquished WR Maurice Ffrench. On Tuesday, the Chiefs made another move, waiving LB Omari Cobb from the practice squad, according to the NFL personnel report. Cobb was signed as an unwritten free agent who withdrew from Marshall after the 2020 NFL draft. He spent last season on the Kansas City exhibition squad and was a standout in the preseason this year, even taking the 49ers QB. Trey Lance fired in week 1 of the preseason. Unfortunately for Cobb, it looks like the Chiefs are heading in a different direction with the position, at least for this week as they prepare for the Ravens. The Chiefs have yet to make a corresponding move, but they did bring in a few players for tryouts on Tuesday. According to the NFL personnel report, the team hosted WR Kelvin Harmon and RB Brenden Knox. Harmon, 23, is a former NFL roster of the 2019 sixth round of Washington. The 6-2 and 215-pound wideout caught 30 passes for 365 yards during his rookie campaign, appearing in all 16 games in the process. Unfortunately, Harmon sustained an ACL injury while training during the 2020 off-season. Washington released Harmon on August 15. He should now be fully recovered from his injury and could potentially be a bargain for Kansas City if he were to sign with the exhibition squad. Knox went out to Marshall in the 2021 NFL draft. The 6-foot, 223-pound halfback was a bit of a workhorse at the Thundering Herd, known for his strength and elusiveness. He signed with the Dallas Cowboys for the off-season and managed to put in some good work through the preseason, but he was still released on a 53-man roster. Cowboys rookie RB Brenden Knox blinks a few times with the stiff arm pic.twitter.com/4tRHntk9pW — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) August 25, 2021 Both are intriguing prospects and I would expect one of them to be signed to the practice squad as early as tomorrow now that they have an open space. Best Twitter Reactions From Chiefs’ Week 1 Win Over Browns









