Record Performance Leads to UM Title Sweep at Wolverine Invitational

With a UM Golf Course 54-hole women’s record total of 851 (-1), Michigan opened the 2021-22 season by winning the Wolverine Invitational by 12 shots over runner-up Virginia (863, +11).

With a career low 210 (-3) individual total, Mikaela Schulz was co-medalist with Liyana Durisic of the State of Iowa.

All five of UM’s starting five finished in the top 20, with three in the top 10.

In total, UM recorded 54 birdies as a team, led by tournament director Schulz’s 14.

Tournament: Wolverine Invitational

Class: UM golf course (par 71, 6232 meters)

UM team position: 1st place out of 16 teams (280-282-289/851, -1)

Top UM Individual: Mikaela Schulz , t-1e (68-70-72 / 210, -3)

Next UM event: Mon-Tue, Oct 4-5 — Windy City Invitational (Wilmette, Illinois)

Full results (PDF) | photo gallery

ANN ARBOR, I. — Finishing in the top 20 individually with the entire starting five, including co-medal winner Mikaela Schulz , the University of Michigan women’s golf team opened the 2021-22 season by winning the Wolverine Invitational on Tuesday (Sept. 14) by 12 shots. The Wolverines claimed their 11th home game title in 24 attempts with a UM Women’s Golf Course team record 851 (-1) — the first subsection on UM’s home course.

“This was just a special week for our team,” said UM head coach Jan Dowling . “To win everywhere is special and meaningful, to do it at home, under the conditions we had today, was just the icing on the cake. We’ve knocked on the door several times over the past year and so disciplined under the pressure to play at home was phenomenal. Simply put, the team was ready for today’s challenge.”

This week’s 851 was not only the second lowest team total in the program’s history, it also shattered the UM Golf Course’s previous record of 18 shots – 869 by USC at the 2007 NCAA Central Regional (May 10-12). ). In addition, the team title marked Dowling’s second and her first 54-hole crown with the Maize and Blue. In 2016, Dowling’s Wolverines posted a total of 304 to win the Trinity Forest Invitational (November 7-8), as weather canceled the remainder of the event.

The Wolverines got off to a red-hot start into Monday’s 36-hole day, using three undersized starter totals — including Schulz’s career low-binding 68 (-3) — to etch a women’s UM golf course. record of 280 (-4), also making the Wolverines the third lowest in the program’s history. With two more sub-pairs in the second 18, UM ended the day with a 282 (-2) to beat the previous course record of 283 twice. With a score of 562 (-6), the Wolverines had a 12-shot lead over Virginia.

With hot, humid and sustained 15-20mph winds on the final lap, the scores were higher but with senior tied at 71 Sophia Trombetta and 72s from Schulz and senior Ashley Lau , the Wolverines held out with a total of 289 to become the first women’s team to hit an undersized total of 54 holes.

With her 14 best birdies at the tournament, Schulz won her second career event as she tied for medalists with a new career best 210 (-3) total. After the first day was tied for Iowa State Liyana Durisic, the pair were separated on either side of the track for the final round. After Schulz finished with 72 (+1) she was one shot behind Durisic, who had three holes left. After a bogey on the par-5 third hole, the duo even pulled at 210 (-3) to share the individual title.

“I told myself I had to be patient after not having the best front nine because I knew I would play a little better in the back,” said Schulz. “I played great and I stayed committed to my shots and plan. Overall, I’m very happy with how I played.

“I’ve worked really hard so it’s very special to go there and under three. After my round today I knew I was second and I would have been happy with that. When the scores were updated and I noticed I was level for the win, I was really excited.”

“What a great win for Mikaela,” said Dowling. “She started off a bit slow but persevered and had a great back-nine in very windy conditions. She works so hard on every aspect of her game, including very detailed mental work, and it pays off in a big way for her.”

With a total of 214 (+1) Lau helped UM achieve two top-five finishes when she finished in fourth place, while junior Hailey Borja tied for sixth with a 215 (+2). Lau and Borja combined 77 pars over their combined 108 holes, with Lau’s 39 and Borja’s 38 respectively.

With her final lap 71(E), Trombetta jumped 13 places and finished in 11th place with a total of 217, which was her best result in two years and a career shot low of 216 (2019 Glass City Invitational, September 16 -17). sophomore Monet Chun ‘s 219 finish helped give the Wolverines all five starters in the top 20 as they finished in 19th place. Playing individually, junior Anika Dy tied for 33rd on 222 (71-80-71).

“Our team has so much talent and we are finally starting to really take advantage of that and really realize what we are capable of,” said Schulz. “It was so cool to win both individually and as a team. We’ve been so close to victory for over a year now and finally having a win to our name is so incredible.

“I am so proud of my whole team and how hard we have worked. It’s great to see some of the hard work paying off, I’m so proud of them all.

The Wolverines are off until they head to Chicago for Northwestern’s Windy City Invitational, Monday and Tuesday, October 4-5. The two-day 54-hole event is played at Westmoreland Country Club in Wilmette, Illinois. Technically, this is the fourth year in a row that UM will play in the event after the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Final standings team

1. MICHIGAN 280-282-289 = 851 (-1) 2. Virginia 288-286-289 = 863 3. Virginia Tech 289-286-293 = 868 4. Iowa State 297-279-295 = 871 5. Illinois 294-291-293 = 878 6. Louisville 285-293-301 = 879 7. Kent State 300-284-297 = 881 8. Northwestern 293-296-295 = 884 9. Ohio State 299-288-300 = 887 Kentucky 292-298-297 = 887 11. Washington 300-292-301 = 893 12. Xavier 303-300-309 = 912 13. Notre Dame 303-292-319 = 914 14. Indiana 299-305-311 = 915 15. Nebraska 306-301-309 = 916 16. Toledo 316-322-315 = 953

Top individuals

1. MIKAELA SCHULZ, U-M 68-70-72 = 210 (-3) Liyana Durisic, Iowa State 71-67-72 = 210 3. Siyan Chen, Illinois 73-72-68 = 213 4. ASHLEY LAU, U-M 73-69-72 = 214 Jennifer Cleary, Virginia 73-71-70 = 214 6. HAILEY BORJA, U-M 70-71-74 = 215 Amanda Sambach, Virginia 69-73-73 = 215 8. Crystal Wang, Illinois 73-69-74 = 216 Aneka Seumanutafa, Ohio State 74-66-76 = 216 Lauryn Nguyen, Northwestern 73-71-72 = 216

Other Michigan Individuals