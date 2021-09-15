



Plowing: Syracuse Orange (1-1, 0-0) vs. Albany Great Danes (0-2, 0-0) Day & Time: Saturday September 18, 12:00 pm Venue: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY Line: No line from now on. Television/streaming: ACC network, Watch ESPN Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius XM – Home 133 (Streaming 193) Albany blog: Big purple fans Rivalry: 0-0 Current Stripe: 0 First/Last Meeting: This is the first meeting between Syracuse and Albany in football. Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images Head Coaches: Syracuse – Dino Babers (sixth year, 25-37) | Albany – Greg Gattuso (eighth year, 34-42) Coach Bio: Gattuso played defensive line at Penn State before starting his coaching career as a graduate assistant with the Nittany Lions. After a few years in high school, he went to Duquesne twice as an assistant before becoming the school’s head coach in 1993. He remained in that position until 2004 before moving to the FBS as an assistant. Gattuso was the first to have Pitt as a tight ends coach before becoming the defensive line coach and eventually the associate head coach. He stayed with Pitt for six years before moving to Maryland as a defense coach and eventually head coach. Gattuso moved to Albany after the 2013 season, where he has been the head coach of the program ever since. Last year: Albany joined the FCS in playing a spring schedule. The Great Danes started the year as number 13 in the FCS polls, but lost three games to unranked opponents en route to a 1-3 finish. Last game: Albany had two drives to get back into the game after Rhode Island kicked a leading field goal in the fourth quarter. However, the Great Danes failed the snap on a field goal attempt and were stopped in midfield on their second drive as the Rams held on to a 16-14 win. Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Fear me, I have killed hundreds of time lords: Roy Alexander leads the Great Danes early in receiving yards, boosted from a 113-yard game against North Dakota State in Albanys’ first game. If Syracuse wins: Our imperial map allows Syracuse to continue to fortify its stronghold as the College of New York. If Syracuse loses: So Urban Meyer, do you like salted potatoes? Fun fact: Syracuse has not lost a football game to a New York state team since the Orange lost to the military in 1986. SU has won the last 11 games in a row against teams from the Empire State.

