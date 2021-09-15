Sports
Are Alabama and Georgia the only good teams? The College Football Playoff Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA — The College Football Playoff could turn into chaos this season with the potential for a string of teams with one loss in a season where two regulars from the playoffs — Clemson and Ohio State — have already played a game have dropped.
Could the end of the season be as confusing as 2007? Quite possible.
In the latest press conference episode of The College Football Playoff Show, the question of whether a Clemson team with one loss or one loss Ohio State team would be in better shape for the playoff was answered by Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah.
Also off the table were Monday’s resignation of USC coach Clay Helton and the idea of another top coach who might be the best fit for the Trojans. It’s Penn States James Franklin, and could he lead the Nittany Lions in a playoff chase this season and be the right man to fix the Trojans starting next season?
Among other questions from SMS subscribers (text 817-442-6789 to get a free trial of text):
- What actually happened to the Buckeyes during their Oregon loss?
- Could UCLA-Oregon Turn Into a Crucial Playoff Matchup?
- With so much going on for alleged contenders, is it possible that Alabama and Georgia are the only really good teams?
Thanks for listening to Tuesday’s Q&A pod of The College Football Playoff Show. Make sure to hit the Wednesday pod where new contenders are welcomed, tired old contenders kicked out and every real contender is ranked against each other.
Subscribe to The College Football Playoff Show:
The College Football Playoff Show on Spotify
The College Football Playoff Show on Apple Podcasts
The College Football Playoff Show on Google Podcasts
Recent Episodes of the College Football Playoff Show
Q&A: Should we hand the title to Alabama now?
Week 1 comments: Add Iowa as a contender and kick Oregon out
Q&A: Which National Competitor Could Fall Flat?
Is Cincinnati a contender? Doug and Shehan make their playoff picks
Is North Carolina a contender? Which contenders have the best QBs?
Sources
2/ https://www.al.com/auburnfootball/2021/09/are-alabama-and-georgia-the-only-good-teams-the-college-football-playoff-show.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]