K-State Women’s Basketball Announces 2021-22 Big 12 Schedule





MANHATTAN, Kansas Kansas State women’s basketball has completed its schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 season as the Big 12 Conference slate has been completed. Kansas State women’s basketball has completed its schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 season as the Big 12 Conference slate has been completed. K-State will begin its 26th season of Big 12 action on Sunday, January 2, while the Wildcats will host regular season champion of the Big 12, Baylor. It will be the fourth time in nine seasons in which K-State opens a season against Baylor. The Wildcats have faced Baylor of Iowa State to open a Big 12 season in eight of the last nine seasons. Kansas State begins a two-game road trip in Oklahoma State on Wednesday, January 5, followed by a trip to West Virginia on Saturday, January 8. After the road trip, K-State will play three of the next four games in Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats host Iowa State on Tuesday, January 11, with a short trip to Lubbock, Texas, to play it against Texas Tech on Saturday, January 15. K-State then returns to Manhattan to host Sunflower State’s rival Kansas on Wednesday, January 19, and Oklahoma on Saturday, January 22. Covering the first half of the Big 12 schedule, the Wildcats close out January with a trip to Austin to take on Texas on Wednesday, January 26 and host TCU on Saturday, January 29. To kick off the month of February, K-State will play three of the first four games on the road, starting with a trip to Ames, Iowa, to face Iowa State on Wednesday, February 2. The Wildcats will then receive Texas Tech on Saturday, February 5. K-State caps off the stretch with a two-game road trip, starting with Kansas on Saturday, February 12, and a trip to Waco, Texas, to take on Baylor on Wednesday, February 16. The Wildcats will then play three of their last five games in Bramlage, starting with a two-game home score against Oklahoma State on Saturday, February 19 and Texas on Wednesday, February 23. K-State will then visit Oklahoma on Saturday, February 26, before hosting West Virginia on Wednesday, March 2 to wrap up the home schedule for the 2021-22 regular season. To conclude the 2021-22 Big 12 schedule, K-State will travel to TCU on Saturday, March 5. The 2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship will take place March 10-13 at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri. Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are now on sale. To purchase season tickets, visit kstatesports.com/tickets or call (800) 221-CATS. General admission season tickets for the 2021-22 season start at just $20 for football and men’s basketball season ticket holders, $50 for the public, or just $120 for a 4-pack. Wildcat 4 packs are available for just $1.50 per game, saving up to $20 per pass. Additional season ticket options include Cat Cushion tickets for $99 per seat, as well as Chairback seats for $132 each (plus a $50 donation per subscription account to the Ahearn Fund). K-State faculty and staff can purchase discounted season tickets in the Chairback sections for $110 each and Cat Cushion sections for $79 per ticket. A limited number of premium court and ground floor seats are also available for purchase for $165 per seat, with donations from the Ahearn Fund per seat of $500 required for court tickets and $165 for ground floor seats with requires a $100 Ahearn Fund donation per seat. Fans interested in premium seating can contact the Ahearn Fund at 1-888-232-9074. For the 2021-22 season, the Wildcats return eight letter winners, led by the 2022 All-America Candidate Ayoka Lee and All-Big 12 candidate Rachel Ranke . K-State will add the services of six newcomers, including: Rebekah Dallinger (Sydney, Australia), Brylee Glenn (Kansas City, Missouri), Jaelyn Glenn (Kansas City, Missouri), Heavenly Greer (Phoenix, Arizona), Malene Lind Pederson (Aabyhoj, Denmark) and Serena Sundell (Maryville, Missouri).

