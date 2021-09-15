Like it or not, this is Anthony Brown’s team





I’ll be the first to admit: I didn’t think Anthony Brown was the right choice for Oregon’s 2021 QB1. There was just too much uncertainty with his arm talent and decision making that I thought giving a younger man with a higher ceiling would work wonders for this talented Oregon team. I didn’t think Brown would be a man who could lead this team on the road against Ohio State and win with a win. Those thoughts didn’t change after week 1. Brown was passable against Fresno State, completing 15-of-24 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown. He rushed for 56 yards, including the game-winning runner with minutes to go, but the attack struggled under his control. Was it his fault? No, but the passing attack didn’t exactly draw attention. All it took was his courageous action against the state of Ohio to change my tune and the opinions of countless others who doubted him. He wasn’t perfect by any means, as he completed less than 50 percent of his throws on the day, but he made no mistakes, dodging his legs all afternoon and making some big throws. Ohio State would be the first to tell you: Brown will be a problem for the defense this season. The senior quarterback had 236 yards and two touchdowns on 17-of-35 completions and added another 65 yards on the ground. He put in a total of 301 yards on the day, making sure not to make any debilitating mistakes that could turn the momentum around and turn into easy Buckeye points. That’s really all you can ask of a starting quarterback. While some of us may like the advantage of a Ty Thompson, Robby Ashford or Jay Butterfield, this is Brown’s team and he proved it in the first two weeks. And I’m happy to eat all the crows. The sky’s the limit for Oregon football with Brown as QB1 Brown may not have the sheer passing ability of Thompson or the explosiveness of Ashford, but he has a good combination of both on a smaller scale to go along with his leadership and composure on the big stage. He didn’t let the national podium on the road against the country’s number 3 team come to him. He stayed calm and I don’t think the other guys would have been that cool under pressure. Oregon has very few games left against teams that are really causing trouble. Stanford may be tough to start in October, but the Cardinal has more questions than answers. UCLA is going to be very tough on October 23, but maybe we’re overestimating wins over Hawaii and LSU. Colorado is reasonable, but not entirely promising. And finally, Washington and Utah look very good. If Brown can hit the road and beat Ohio State, there won’t be a game he can’t handle. If he can improve that accuracy, he’ll be All-Pac-12 and I’ll have more crow to eat.

