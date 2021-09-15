Sports
Cheese Curds, 9/15: Packers run game contains the key to unlock defenses
Those who have been paying close attention to the Green Bay Packers offense over the past decade will know the secret to defending Aaron Rodgers. After all, it’s not much of a secret at this point, there’s 13 years of tape on Rodgers, but it’s harder to stick to that game plan than it is to figure it out.
Perhaps the first time the blueprint was drawn up was in 2015, when Wade Phillips Denver Broncos defense closed off the Green Bay attack by using a two-high shell and doing so almost exclusively. Since then, there have been individual matches or multi-week stretches where the offense has been difficult, most of which have been due to teams adhering to that philosophy.
In fact, Rodgers splits against single-high vs. two-high security measures are dramatic, even in his MVP campaign a year ago. A key difference between last season and the first week is that the Packers Run game was effective for much of 2020 and kept teams out of those looks. On Sunday, however, the Packers didn’t even get a chance to get into their game script in the first half, thanks to a defense that allowed New Orleans to chew up almost the entire first two quarters en route to a 17-0 lead.
So if there’s one secret to preventing opponents from using this propensity to pass the Packers passing game again for the rest of 2021, it’s to get Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon going. Yes, passing is more efficient than running, but going all day in a defense designed and proven to make that pass attack less effective is not the way to go. That is, perhaps more than anything else, why Matt LaFleur preaches balance on offense.
Now, on to the curds.
Aaron Rodgers has a Kryptonite and the Saints exploited it | Touchdown wire
The blueprint is simple: if you can get the Packers away from the run game, you can hold two certainties deep and hinder Rodgers and Green Bay’s passing game. The Packers adaptation, of course, should be to keep the defense fair with the run play to force the defense to get more players into the box.
Aaron Rodgers believes Packers offensive line played really well in Week 1 | Packers Wire
Overall, the offensive line was well blocked, coming in 4th in the NFL in pass-block win rate. Unfortunately, one of the few blown blocks (by rookie Royce Newman on Cameron Jordan) led to Rodgers’ first interception, when he said he had taken a “double nut shot” that put his throw behind Davante Adams.
New Orleans Saints have eight organization members testing positive for COVID-19, sources say | ESPN
Meanwhile, the team that the Packers just played on Sunday is now facing COVID issues as six coaches, a nutritionist and one player (Michael Thomas) have tested positive. There is no word on which individuals have been vaccinated at this time, but it is noteworthy that Thomas did not play in Sunday’s game.
Dope Sheet: Packers Receive Lions in Home Opener on Monday Night Football | Packers.com
As we begin to turn our attention to week two, this will be the second time in three years and the third time in five seasons that the Packers-Lions game will take place Monday night at Lambeau Field.
Lions RB Jamaal Williams, formerly Packers fan favorite, eager to return to Green Bay The Athletic (subscription) this week
There is one notable connection to Green Bay on the Lions roster, and that is of course Williams, who had a great opening game for Detroit with a total of 100 yards and a touchdown.
Geneticist George Church receives funding for lab-grown woolly mammoths | CNBC.com
The scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could do it, that they didn’t stop to consider whether they should.
Sources
2/ https://www.acmepackingcompany.com/2021/9/15/22675345/cheese-curds-9-15-packers-run-game-holds-the-key-to-unlocking-defenses
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]