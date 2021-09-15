Sports
Football training report: September 14
Event location: Outside practice fields
Format: Full pads
When he was a recruit, Moliki Matavao was looking for a school that would play in non-conference matchups and compete for championships.
He imagined playing on the biggest stages in college football and making big plays. It’s one thing to daydream about such moments, it’s another to experience them. Which Matavao now knows firsthand.
Matavao was on the receiving end of what turned out to be Oregon quarterback’s game-winning touchdown pass Anthony Brown when the Ducks won in Ohio last week. The Ducks had been hurting the Buckeyes all game with RPO games that attacked the edges with runs and screen passes, and just when Ohio State thought there was going to be another one in the fourth quarter, the Ducks let Matavao leak into the end zone, where he caught a pass that lofted Brown over the defense for a 14-yard touchdown.
“Catching the ball and bringing it in, it was just an unreal feeling,” said Matavao, a freshman from Henderson, Nev. “Especially in that big environment, that made it feel like, darn it, I made it.”
Matavao was one of five UO tight ends to get a pass against Ohio State. The depth of the device was tested in the pre-season when: Patrick Herbert sustained an injury prior to a scrimmage. It will be further tested this week with the news that Cam McCormick’s injury at Ohio State will sideline him for the season, and with veteran DJ Johnson be used for both the defense and the tight end.
Making sure there is no slippage will be veteran Spencer Webb, the starter coming in this season, plus Matavao and his fellow freshmen Terrance Ferguson. Waiting in the wings is walk-on Cooper Shults, who stepped into the two-deep for a couple of 2020 games when depth was emphasized.
“They are all my brothers and I feel for them,” said Matavao. “I’m ramping up, and whatever chance I get, just maximize it.”
McCormick’s injury was especially devastating to Oregon’s tight ends, which saw him struggle for three years to get back on the field after an injury in the 2018 season opener. Matavao said McCormick was “kind of my big brother in it all” when Matavao arrived on campus this spring.
McCormick was one of the tight end group’s most effective blockers, a role Matavao will help fulfill in the future. Just as his touchdown reception confirmed that he could play at this level, Matavao proved himself with his play on the line of scrimmage last week.
“I held my ground against some good guys,” he said. “I’m big myself. I’m big and powerful, that’s my mindset. Just because I’m younger, I can still compete with them.”
Practice highlights: Ryan Walk, who was so effective as a migratory guard in the state of Ohio, reached the second level against a work safety against the reconnaissance team and started one of the louder clashes of the day. On the defensive practice field in the same period, inside linebacker Micha Roth intercepted an interception and turned onto the field with teammates leading the way as blockers. Roth is in the mix with the travel crew in a different position that has been thinned by injuries.
Mycah Pittman one punt back for a touchdown. In highlights for the development team, Bradley Yaffe threw one of the most beautiful balls of the day, a pass he praised over defense and into the hands of a tight end. Moments later, Cross Patton woke up his teammates by running outside and then unleashing a vicious spin back to the center of the field.
Other observations: Corner back Jaylin Davies jersey No. 14, presumably to allow him to field in special teams with the man he shared No. 6 with, Jaylon Redd. Coaches and players seemed to be especially aware of the fact that they allowed no delay after a big win. The culture of the program is built to stay process-oriented, win or lose, and it never hurts to reinforce that message and hold each other accountable in the field.
Interviews after the training:
Junior walks back CJ Verdell
Junior Offensive Lineman Ryan Walk
Junior tight end DJ Johnson
Sophomore Offensive Lineman Dawson Jaramillo
