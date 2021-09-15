Connect with us

Women’s Basketball Conference Schedule Announced

The 2022 Big 12 women’s basketball conference season kicks off with a full five-game series on Sunday, January 2.

The double round-robin format ends on Saturday, March 5 and leads to the Phillips 66 Big 12 Womens Basketball Championship to be held March 10-13 at the Kansas Citys Municipal Auditorium.

Last season concluded with the arrival of Baylor and Texas to the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Womens Basketball Championship. The Big 12 was one of only two conferences with two teams to play in the regional finals. The Big 12 was also the only multi-bid competition to finish the first round undefeated, taking a 5-0.

All dates are subject to change. Times and television designations will be released as they become available.

sunday january 2

Baylor at K-State
Kansas at TCU
Oklahoma at Texas Tech
Texas in the state of Oklahoma
West Virginia in the state of Iowa

Wednesday 5 January

Iowa State in Oklahoma
K-State in the State of Oklahoma
TCU at Baylor
Texas Tech in Texas
West Virginia in Kansas

Saturday 8 January

K-State in West Virginia
Oklahoma in Kansas
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech
TCU in the State of Iowa

Sunday 9 January

Texas at Baylor

tuesday 11 january

Iowa State at K-State

wednesday 12 january

Baylor in Oklahoma
Kansas in Texas
Oklahoma State on TCU
Texas Tech in West Virginia

Saturday January 15

Iowa State at Oklahoma State
K-State at Texas Tech
TCU in Oklahoma
West Virginia in Texas

sunday 16 january

Baylor in Kansas

Wednesday 19 January

Kansas at K-State
Oklahoma in West Virginia
Oklahoma State in Baylor
Texas in the state of Iowa
Texas Tech at TCU

Saturday January 22

Oklahoma at K-State
Texas at TCU
Texas Tech in Kansas
West Virginia in the state of Oklahoma

sunday January 23

Iowa State in Baylor

wednesday 26 january

Baylor at Texas Tech
Kansas in the state of Iowa
K-State in Texas
Oklahoma State in Oklahoma

Saturday January 29

Baylor in West Virginia
Iowa State at Texas Tech
Kansas in the state of Oklahoma
TCU at K-State
Texas in Oklahoma

wednesday february 2

K-State in the State of Iowa
Oklahoma at Baylor
West Virginia at TCU

Saturday 5 February

Oklahoma State in the state of Iowa
TCU in Kansas
Texas Tech at K-State
West Virginia in Oklahoma

sunday february 6

Baylor in Texas

Wednesday 9 February

Kansas in West Virginia
TCU in the State of Oklahoma
Texas at Texas Tech

Saturday February 12

Iowa State at TCU
K-State in Kansas
Oklahoma in Texas
Texas Tech in the State of Oklahoma
West Virginia in Baylor

Wednesday February 16

Iowa State in Texas
K-State in Baylor
Oklahoma State in Kansas
TCU in West Virginia
Texas Tech in Oklahoma

Saturday 19 February

Baylor at TCU
Kansas at Texas Tech
Oklahoma in the state of Iowa
Oklahoma State at K-State

Sunday 20 February

Texas in West Virginia

Wednesday 23 February

Baylor, Oklahoma
Iowa State in Kansas
Oklahoma at TCU
Texas at K-State
West Virginia at Texas Tech

Saturday 26 February

Kansas at Baylor
K-State in Oklahoma
Oklahoma State in West Virginia
TCU in Texas
Texas Tech in the State of Iowa

Monday 28 February

Baylor, Iowa

Wednesday 2 March

Oklahoma in the state of Oklahoma
Texas in Kansas
West Virginia at K-State
TCU at Texas Tech

Saturday March 5th

Iowa State in West Virginia
Kansas in Oklahoma
K-State at TCU
Oklahoma State in Texas
Texas Tech at Baylor

