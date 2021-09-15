Women’s Basketball Conference Schedule Announced





The 2022 Big 12 women’s basketball conference season kicks off with a full five-game series on Sunday, January 2. The double round-robin format ends on Saturday, March 5 and leads to the Phillips 66 Big 12 Womens Basketball Championship to be held March 10-13 at the Kansas Citys Municipal Auditorium. Last season concluded with the arrival of Baylor and Texas to the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Womens Basketball Championship. The Big 12 was one of only two conferences with two teams to play in the regional finals. The Big 12 was also the only multi-bid competition to finish the first round undefeated, taking a 5-0. All dates are subject to change. Times and television designations will be released as they become available. sunday january 2 Baylor at K-State

Kansas at TCU

Oklahoma at Texas Tech

Texas in the state of Oklahoma

West Virginia in the state of Iowa Wednesday 5 January Iowa State in Oklahoma

K-State in the State of Oklahoma

TCU at Baylor

Texas Tech in Texas

West Virginia in Kansas Saturday 8 January K-State in West Virginia

Oklahoma in Kansas

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

TCU in the State of Iowa Sunday 9 January Texas at Baylor tuesday 11 january Iowa State at K-State wednesday 12 january Baylor in Oklahoma

Kansas in Texas

Oklahoma State on TCU

Texas Tech in West Virginia Saturday January 15 Iowa State at Oklahoma State

K-State at Texas Tech

TCU in Oklahoma

West Virginia in Texas sunday 16 january Baylor in Kansas Wednesday 19 January Kansas at K-State

Oklahoma in West Virginia

Oklahoma State in Baylor

Texas in the state of Iowa

Texas Tech at TCU Saturday January 22 Oklahoma at K-State

Texas at TCU

Texas Tech in Kansas

West Virginia in the state of Oklahoma sunday January 23 Iowa State in Baylor wednesday 26 january Baylor at Texas Tech

Kansas in the state of Iowa

K-State in Texas

Oklahoma State in Oklahoma Saturday January 29 Baylor in West Virginia

Iowa State at Texas Tech

Kansas in the state of Oklahoma

TCU at K-State

Texas in Oklahoma wednesday february 2 K-State in the State of Iowa

Oklahoma at Baylor

West Virginia at TCU Saturday 5 February Oklahoma State in the state of Iowa

TCU in Kansas

Texas Tech at K-State

West Virginia in Oklahoma sunday february 6 Baylor in Texas Wednesday 9 February Kansas in West Virginia

TCU in the State of Oklahoma

Texas at Texas Tech Saturday February 12 Iowa State at TCU

K-State in Kansas

Oklahoma in Texas

Texas Tech in the State of Oklahoma

West Virginia in Baylor Wednesday February 16 Iowa State in Texas

K-State in Baylor

Oklahoma State in Kansas

TCU in West Virginia

Texas Tech in Oklahoma Saturday 19 February Baylor at TCU

Kansas at Texas Tech

Oklahoma in the state of Iowa

Oklahoma State at K-State Sunday 20 February Texas in West Virginia Wednesday 23 February Baylor, Oklahoma

Iowa State in Kansas

Oklahoma at TCU

Texas at K-State

West Virginia at Texas Tech Saturday 26 February Kansas at Baylor

K-State in Oklahoma

Oklahoma State in West Virginia

TCU in Texas

Texas Tech in the State of Iowa Monday 28 February Baylor, Iowa Wednesday 2 March Oklahoma in the state of Oklahoma

Texas in Kansas

West Virginia at K-State

TCU at Texas Tech Saturday March 5th Iowa State in West Virginia

Kansas in Oklahoma

K-State at TCU

Oklahoma State in Texas

Texas Tech at Baylor

