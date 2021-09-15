Sports
Women’s Basketball Conference Schedule Announced
The double round-robin format ends on Saturday, March 5 and leads to the Phillips 66 Big 12 Womens Basketball Championship to be held March 10-13 at the Kansas Citys Municipal Auditorium.
Last season concluded with the arrival of Baylor and Texas to the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Womens Basketball Championship. The Big 12 was one of only two conferences with two teams to play in the regional finals. The Big 12 was also the only multi-bid competition to finish the first round undefeated, taking a 5-0.
All dates are subject to change. Times and television designations will be released as they become available.
sunday january 2
Baylor at K-State
Kansas at TCU
Oklahoma at Texas Tech
Texas in the state of Oklahoma
West Virginia in the state of Iowa
Wednesday 5 January
Iowa State in Oklahoma
K-State in the State of Oklahoma
TCU at Baylor
Texas Tech in Texas
West Virginia in Kansas
Saturday 8 January
K-State in West Virginia
Oklahoma in Kansas
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech
TCU in the State of Iowa
Sunday 9 January
Texas at Baylor
tuesday 11 january
Iowa State at K-State
wednesday 12 january
Baylor in Oklahoma
Kansas in Texas
Oklahoma State on TCU
Texas Tech in West Virginia
Saturday January 15
Iowa State at Oklahoma State
K-State at Texas Tech
TCU in Oklahoma
West Virginia in Texas
sunday 16 january
Baylor in Kansas
Wednesday 19 January
Kansas at K-State
Oklahoma in West Virginia
Oklahoma State in Baylor
Texas in the state of Iowa
Texas Tech at TCU
Saturday January 22
Oklahoma at K-State
Texas at TCU
Texas Tech in Kansas
West Virginia in the state of Oklahoma
sunday January 23
Iowa State in Baylor
wednesday 26 january
Baylor at Texas Tech
Kansas in the state of Iowa
K-State in Texas
Oklahoma State in Oklahoma
Saturday January 29
Baylor in West Virginia
Iowa State at Texas Tech
Kansas in the state of Oklahoma
TCU at K-State
Texas in Oklahoma
wednesday february 2
K-State in the State of Iowa
Oklahoma at Baylor
West Virginia at TCU
Saturday 5 February
Oklahoma State in the state of Iowa
TCU in Kansas
Texas Tech at K-State
West Virginia in Oklahoma
sunday february 6
Baylor in Texas
Wednesday 9 February
Kansas in West Virginia
TCU in the State of Oklahoma
Texas at Texas Tech
Saturday February 12
Iowa State at TCU
K-State in Kansas
Oklahoma in Texas
Texas Tech in the State of Oklahoma
West Virginia in Baylor
Wednesday February 16
Iowa State in Texas
K-State in Baylor
Oklahoma State in Kansas
TCU in West Virginia
Texas Tech in Oklahoma
Saturday 19 February
Baylor at TCU
Kansas at Texas Tech
Oklahoma in the state of Iowa
Oklahoma State at K-State
Sunday 20 February
Texas in West Virginia
Wednesday 23 February
Baylor, Oklahoma
Iowa State in Kansas
Oklahoma at TCU
Texas at K-State
West Virginia at Texas Tech
Saturday 26 February
Kansas at Baylor
K-State in Oklahoma
Oklahoma State in West Virginia
TCU in Texas
Texas Tech in the State of Iowa
Monday 28 February
Baylor, Iowa
Wednesday 2 March
Oklahoma in the state of Oklahoma
Texas in Kansas
West Virginia at K-State
TCU at Texas Tech
Saturday March 5th
Iowa State in West Virginia
Kansas in Oklahoma
K-State at TCU
Oklahoma State in Texas
Texas Tech at Baylor
