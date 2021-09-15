Martinez, coaches honor Clemente with No. 21 jerseys





Davey Martinez will not be able to walk up the steps of the dugout and be on the field for today’s national anthem. After a follow-up procedure on his left ankle Tuesday, nationals manager remains in plaster and will have to re-watch today’s game from a perch in the dugout (preferably in the shade on this hot and sultry afternoon). Those who can see Martinez are sure to notice the special jersey he wears, with the number 21 on the back in honor of Roberto Clemente. For the second year in a row, Major League Baseball allows players and other uniformed personnel of Puerto Rican descent to wear No. 21 jerseys on Roberto Clemente Day. Martinez, whose parents were born in Puerto Rico, also got permission for his entire coaching staff to wear the jersey as well. “You obviously know how I feel about Roberto Clemente. It means the world to me to represent someone like him,” Martinez said during his pregame Zoom session with reporters. “Not just as a player, but also as a humanitarian. Growing up, he was my idol. He was always talked about in our household, which he did not only on the field but also off the field. It actually reminds me every day of who I should be. I will cherish wearing that number.” Martinez, who grew up in New York and saw the end of Clemente’s career with the Pirates before his tragic death on New Year’s Eve 1972, has long striven to educate the next generation of Latino ballplayers about Hall of Fame rightfielder and humanitarian. He took a group of Nationals players to the Roberto Clemente Museum in Pittsburgh last week while the Nationals were in town to play against the Pirates. “I think it’s important for them to learn history,” he said. “He was a Latin player when things weren’t going so well. The fights he had to fight, I think it’s important for them to understand that and what it meant to him to play the game and what it means for each individual to represent and play the game now. “I got great feedback from our young guys, especially our Latin guys who went. They loved it. They enjoyed it. They couldn’t believe what Roberto has done in such a short time in his life.” MLB has helped keep Clemente’s legacy alive with its annual day in his honor, and the award in his name presented each fall to the player who “best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions both on and off the field.” (Max Scherzer is the Nationals nominee this year, even though he was traded to the Dodgers on July 30.) “I think it’s important because for us Latino players and coaches, he represents a lot more than just the baseball part of it. He represents what we see as life as a person,” Martinez said of MLB’s efforts to honor Clemente. “People don’t realize it, but this man also served in the military. For us when we were growing up, he was the man. My father always talks about being, to Latin American players, the baseball god of the Latin American players. I think it’s important that we recognize that.”

