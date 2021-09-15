Thursday Night Football odds, spread, line: Washington vs. Giants picks, expert predictions on 23-9 roll

The New York Giants have made it a habit to start off slow as they failed to post their first win before Week 3 since the 2016 season. They have started each of the last four seasons with at least two defeats and started 0-5 twice in that period, including last year. New York will try to avoid a similar fate when it visits the Washington Football Team for an NFC East showdown on Thursday Night Football. The Giants kicked off the campaign last Sunday with a 27-13 home loss to Denver, while Washington dropped a 20-16 decision against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers.

FedExField kickoff in Landover, Maryland is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. Washington is a 3.5 point favorite in the last Giants vs. Washington odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 40.5.

Here are several NFL Odds and betting trends for Giants vs. WFT:

Giants vs. Washington spread: Washington -3.5

giants vs. Washington over-under: 40.5 points

giants vs. Washington money line: New York +150, Washington -175

NYG: The Giants have won 11 of their last 15 games in Washington

WAS: Washington has lost 17 of its last 21 home games

Featured game | Washington Football Team vs. New York Giants

Why Washington Can Cover

Some fans called on Washington to give Taylor Heinicke the starting quarterback job this season after his performance against Tampa Bay in last year’s wildcard matchup. The Old Dominion product threw for 306 yards and a touchdown while also running for a score in lieu of an injured Alex Smith as Washington came within five points of the Buccaneers for a late field goal in the 31-23 loss. Those fans are now getting their wish as Heinicke will make his second regular season start and the first since 2018 with Carolina.

Washington placed veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick on injured reserve with a hip subluxation, which he sustained in the second quarter of his team debut on Sunday. Heinicke came on and performed well, helping Washington turn a seven-point deficit into a three-point lead before giving up in the fourth. He completed 11-of-15 attempts for 122 yards and a TD pass to finish Logan Thomas tight, who made one of his career-high six-scoring catches against New York last season.

Why the Giants can cover

New York had just six wins last year, but two of them were against Washington. In fact, the team’s first two wins of 2020 came against the division’s rival, with the second unleashing a four-game win streak that put the Giants in contention for first place in the NFC East. Daniel Jones had one of the best rushing performances of his NFL career in the first win, racking up a team-high 74 yards on seven attempts.

The 24-year-old has yet to lose in four meetings with Washington, as he recorded two of his three wins as a rookie against the club in 2019. He had the most prolific effort in the NFL versus Washington in Week 16 of that season, throwing for 352 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-35 win in overtime. Jones had 267 passing yards against the Broncos last Sunday, his highest total since scoring 279 in the 2020 season opener against Pittsburgh.

How to choose Giants vs. Washington

