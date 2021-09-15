Sports
Dawgs offense needs 3 things for Saturday’s success
After the first two games of the season, Georgia football has had a mixed bag of attacking performances.
In Week 1, the Dawgs scored 10 points, with a field goal from Jack Podlesny being the only offensive points Georgia scored in the season opener against then No. 3 Clemson.
Georgias offense exploded for 56 points the following week, including six passing and one rushing touchdown against UAB. Even without JT Daniels at the helm, the Dawgs were able to leverage Stetson Bennetts’ experience and achieve success.
Daniels’ injury certainly played a part in the offensive battle against Clemson, but it was just enough to clinch the win. Against the Tigers, it looked like the short passes were effective in protecting Daniels from potentially further injury.
South Carolina enter Athens with a 2-0 record. After an easy win over Eastern Illinois where the Gamecocks won 46-0 and a not-so-easy field goal win at the last second against East Carolina in Week 2, this Carolina team should be feeling good.
In defense, the Gamecocks allowed 116 rushing yards against ECU and only 31 against Eastern Illinois. The South Carolina defense got a long touchdown pass on the first game of a scrimmage against ECU. That was a trick play, however, and the defense then allowed only 10 points, scoring on a pick-six by senior linebacker Damani Staley.
Fellow senior linebacker Brad Johnson leads the Gamecock defense with 12 tackles and two sacks. As a whole, South Carolina has intercepted four passes this season. As good as South Carolina’s defense has looked in its first two games, they havent played anyone who has near the talent level that Georgia does.
Here are three things Georgia needs to do on the offense on Saturday night to come out 3-0 and stay undefeated for the season and start the conference game on the right page.
