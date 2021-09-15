Kentucky Baseball Releases 2022 SEC Schedule





Lexington, Ky. The Kentucky baseball team will travel to Arkansas next spring to open the Southeastern Conference’s 30-game schedule for 2022, the league announced Wednesday. The regular ends with a home run vs. Auburn at Kentucky Proud Park. The non-conference schedule and ticket information will be announced at a later date. Conference series can be changed for television schedule. The Wildcats head to Arkansas on March 18, 2022 to kick off the conference gauntlet before returning home for back-to-back weekends against Georgia (March 25-27) and Ole Miss (April 1-3). A trip to Texas A&M, where the 2017 Super Regional team kicked off with an opening game of the Aggies, follows from April 8-10. Easter weekend brings a trip to Missouri for a Thursday through Saturday series in Columbia (April 14-16) before Vanderbilt, who has played in each of the past two NCAA College World Series championships, arrives in Lexington April 22-24. . The final month of the season includes trips to Florida (April 29 – May 1) and South Carolina (May 13-15), and home games at Kentucky Proud Park against Tennessee (6-8) and Auburn (May 19-21). ). The SEC tournament will take place May 24-29 in Hoover, Alabama. The Cats enter their sixth season under head coach Nick Minione and have won 143 games during his tenure, including a season with 29 wins in 2021. The Wildcats added eight Division IA transfers during the off-season and boast one of the deepest pitching staffs in recent history with the return of the entire weekend rotation, talented bullpen and experienced transfers. DATE OPPONENT PLACE March 18-20 in Arkansas Fayetteville, Ark. March 25-27 GEORGIA Lexington April 1-3 OLE MISS Lexington Apr 8-10 at Texas A&M College Station, Texas April 14-16 in Missouri Colombia, Mo. April 22-24 VANDERBILT Lexington April 29 – May 1 in Florida Gainesville, Florida. May 6-8 TENNESSEE Lexington May 13-15 in South Carolina Columbia, SC May 19-21 BROWN Lexington

