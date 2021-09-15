Week 2 Rankings See Three Group of Five QBs Rise





While a number of preseason Heisman Trophy candidates have struggled with effectiveness or injuries, including Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei, Georgia’s JT Daniels and North Carolina’s Sam Howell, two SEC stars, have risen to the front of the ranks of Football Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks. Alabama’s Bryce Young has lived up to expectations with seven touchdowns and no interceptions in two easy wins to open the season. Ole Miss junior Matt Corral has extended his intercept-free streak to three matches and over 100 tries. They top a list of college football’s best quarterbacks after Week 2. Among those chasing Young and Corral are Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler, UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and three Group of Five standouts. 1. Bryce Young, Alabama Young threw for 227 yards and three touchdowns in Alabama’s 48-14 win against Mercer before the Crimson Tide’s second team attack came into play with five minutes left in the third quarter. He attempted four fourth-quarter passes through two games, a year after Mac Jones made just 26 fourth-quarter throws in 13 games. 2. Matt Corral, Ole Miss The Tide will host Ole Miss on October 2 in a matchup with Heisman and SEC West Implications. Corral was great in the Rebels’ 2-0 start, after his 381 yards passing in the opener against Louisville with five touchdowns in Saturday’s easy win against overmatched Austin Peay. 3. Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma Rattler recovered from a spotty performance in the Sooners’ opener against Tulane with 243 passing yards and a career-high five touchdowns against Western Carolina. His year is about to heat up: OU’s next four games come against Nebraska, West Virginia, Kansas State and Texas. 4.Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA Thompson-Robinson, who was named second-team last season, has the potential to become UCLA’s first quarterback to earn all of the first-team conference honors since Cade McNown in 1998. Only two Bruins quarterbacks have finished in the top. five of Heisman’s votes in the more than 50 years since Gary Beban became the only winner in the program’s history: McNown (third in 1998) and Troy Aikman (third in 1988). 5. Desmond Knight, Cincinnati Knight was as polished as expected in Cincinnati’s two easy wins against Miami (Ohio) and Murray State, averaging 11.4 yards per attempt with six touchdowns in 47 pitches. The next two games, against Indiana and Notre Dame, will tell the story of his season and decide how far the Bearcats go in 2021. LOOKING BACK:See who the Top 10 QBs were in week 1 REORDER 1-130: Big weekends push Oregon, Iowa to the top OPINION:Ohio State Facing Questions After Rare Early Season Failure 6. Will Levis, Kentucky Levis will impress even if he doesn’t throw for 367 yards, as he did in Kentucky’s season opener against Louisiana-Monroe. The Penn State transfer continued to impress in the Wildcats’ 35-28 win against Missouri, racking up more than 200 yards in offense and two scores, while demonstrating the kind of physical style that will play well in the SEC. He has made the UK a solid contender to finish in the Top 25 this year. 7. Carson Strong, Nevada Strong hit on 79.1% of his attempts for 381 yards and four touchdowns without an interception in Nevada’s 49-10 win against Idaho State, giving a glimpse of what sort of numbers to expect from a trendy NFL prospect once the Wolf Pack the meat of the Mountain West schedule in the second half of October and November. Like Knight, his next two matches will decide whether Strong remains on the national map. Nevada takes on Kansas State on the road before heading to Boise State on October 2. 8. Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina McCall has just seven unfinished games in two games as Coastal Carolina aims to build on last year’s breakthrough and reach the New Year’s Six. The sophomore year starter was 17 of 21 for 245 yards and two scores as the Chanticleers defeated Kansas for the third straight year. McCall completes an FBS-best 82.5% of his passes at 12.7 yards per attempt. 9. Will Rogers, State of Mississippi Rogers is showing signs of a sophomore bump under coach Mike Leach, continuing a trend of returning starters taking a big leap as they get more comfortable in the Air Raid system. He hit 75% of his throws with five touchdowns and an FBS-leading 72 completions in the Bulldogs’ 2-0 start after posting 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions over 346 attempts in 2020. 10. Sam Howell, North Carolina Howell returns to the list after bouncing back against Georgia State for 352 yards and three scores at 12.1 yards per pass. That comes after a hugely disappointing opener against Virginia Tech, with the preseason Heisman contender throwing three picks in a 17-10 loss. Follow college reporter Paul Myerberg on Twitter @PaulMyerberg

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/ncaaf/2021/09/15/college-football-week-2-qb-rankings-ridder-strong-mccall/8323905002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos