Florida-Alabama: What You Need to Know

GAINESVILLE, Fla. The Florida soccer team is back on the Swamp Saturday as they take on the Alabama Crimson Tide for the first SEC matchup of the year. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is back at full capacity, bringing some exciting changes to the Gators game day experience. Kick-off is at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

GATES OPEN TWO HOURS BEFORE THE KICKOFF

The gates of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium will open two hours before kick-off this season. Due to Gator Walk, gates 7, 8 and 9 will open after the team enters the stadium. All other gates will be open for two hours.

JOIN ALL THE PREGAME FUN

Kick-off is at 3:30 PM and gates open two hours earlier. Fans are encouraged to show up early for all of the stadium festivities returning this season. Tailgating, Gator Walk Village and Gators Fan Fest set the tone for the action in the swamp. Click HERE for more information about match day, pregame activities.

Once at the stadium, fans can enjoy connectivity to #GatorsWIFI, watch another match on the video scoreboards, and make sure to be there for all of the pre-game Mr. Two Bits, the mascot entrance and the team entrance.

The Gators food patio on the west side of the stadium continues to provide our fans with additional concessions, including Tijuana Flats, 4 Rivers Smokehouse, and Chick-fil-A. Additional concession areas have been added to the north side of the stadium near the two helixes that will reduce lines and congestion in the main bowl.

West University Avenue, adjacent to Gator Walk Village, will feature the following food trucks ahead of the Florida-Alabama matchup.

Kona Ice

Coriander Taco

Monsta Lobsta

B’z Ice Cream

Big Lee’s BBQ

Mayflower Cellars

Chile Wagon

Popa doll’s kitchen

The trucks will open three hours before kick-off.

SEC NATION MAKES ITS WAY TO THE SWAMP

With a top SEC matchup on the tab, fans should be making their way to the Plaza of the Americas as SEC Network’s traveling show SEC Nation Complemented by Aflac, will be in Gainesville to broadcast from the site of this year’s game between the Florida Gators and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

SEC Nation, co-hosted by Gators alumna Laura Rutledge and Gators Great Tim Tebow, alongside Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Paul Finebaum, will be broadcast live from 10 a.m. to noon on SEC Network.

Additionally, Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper, will also make the journey to the swamp. The show is hosted by Marty Smith and Ryan McGee and airs Saturday mornings 9am-10am

The University of Florida campus will also be home toThe Paul Finebaum Show hosted by Johnsonville, with #FinebaumFriday live from 3-7 pm

On top of SEC Nation on the way to Gainesville, FOX Sports will be holding the Outkick college football bus tour on campus. Clay Travis, a special correspondent for FOX Sports’ college football pregame show, Big Noon Kickoff, will be set up on the outside court at Florida Ballpark.

MOBILE TICKETS: A NEW CONVENIENT WAY TO ENTER BEN HILL GRIFFIN STADIUM

After enjoying all the sights and sounds for the game, fans now have a new way to enter Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. To improve security, reduce the risk of ticket fraud and increase fan convenience, all tickets to Florida Gators athletic events are accessible via a mobile device.

Below is the step-by-step process to access your mobile tickets:

Download the Florida Gators app (App Store|Google Play).

Log in to your ticket account. If you have never logged in before or can’t remember your password, click the “Forgot your password?”link and a temporary password will be sent to your email address associated with your ticket account.

After logging in, your upcoming events will be displayed. Tap an event to view your tickets.

Tap View Barcode to view your barcodes and scan your tickets from your mobile device. On the app you can also immediately add your tickets to your wallet.

Your phone is your ticket on match day! Add your tickets to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay account for added convenience. Screenshots of tickets are not accepted.

Fans can also visit the mobile ticketing guide for more information.

NO TICKETS? NO PROBLEM

The Swamp rocks Saturday, and while this is a sold out game, fans can head over toChange ticket, the official resale of tickets from the University of Florida to check availability for the game and future matches.

In addition to Ticket Exchange, fans can still purchase season tickets with seats for the game against the Crimson Tide. To order subscriptions, call 352.375.4683 and select the ticket office option.

MEMORIAL OF YOUR TIME IN THE SWAMP

For those fans looking to immortalize their time at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, commemorative tickets are now available to order. The exclusive pieces from Gators 2021 history include a unique photo of each 2021 home game, section/row/seat information, and the match date, time and opponent on a 3-by-7-inch metal foil stamping. Memorial tickets are available for purchase through the Florida Gators app under the Gameday Hub or the tickets tab. Fans can also get their 2021 Gators commemorative tickets HERE.

PARKING ON GAMEDAY MADE EASY WITH WAZE

To wind your way through all the excitement around the stadium on matchdays, the University Athletic Association has created theWaze Traffic Appfor Game Day, including restricted campus streets, parking availability, correct parking lot entrances, and the best route to the desired parking location.

Select a lot from your mobile device or desktop computer and theWaze appprovides the best available route to the destination entrance.

LOT NUMBER CHANGES

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for all pregame activities starting 3 hours before kick-off. No car traffic is allowed on the following roads until the end of the game:

Gale Lemerand Drive between University Avenue and Stadium Road.

Stadium Road from Gale Lemerand Drive and Fletcher Drive.

University Avenue between Gale Lemerand Drive and Northwest 17th Street (Buckman Dr.).

Construction work around the campus, including the state-of-the-art James W. “Bill” Heavener Football Training Center, has also resulted in some road closures around the stadium this season.

New in 2021: Campus roads closed due to work

Union Road from SW 13th Street.

Museum Road from Newell Drive to McCarty Drive.

Campus access at the intersection of Newell Drive on West University Avenue (west of Library West) is also closed for construction.

Campus admission (three hours before kick-off):

If you enter the campus through the intersection of Buckman Drive and West University Avenue , you need a parking ticket.

, you need a parking ticket. Entrance to the campus at the intersection of 13th Street and 2nd Avenue (to Union Road toward Plaza of the Americas) is closed for construction.

(to Union Road toward Plaza of the Americas) is closed for construction. You can only access the campus via: 13th Street and Museum Road if you have parking tickets for lots 12 or 104.

if you have parking tickets for lots 12 or 104. No gameday traffic will be allowed into campus through Newell Drive and Archer Road (east of UF Health Shands Hospital).

(east of UF Health Shands Hospital). Museum drive from Hull Road, in addition to Radio Road from Southwest 34th Street, on Museumweg three hours before kick-off will close and become a shuttle track.

in addition to on three hours before kick-off will close and become a shuttle track. To get access Gale Lemerand Drive North of Museumweg, you need a barricade pass to get started four hours before the match. Barricade passes are provided to boosters parking on lots 21, 25, 26 and N.

A limited number of unreserved lots are available on a first come, first served basis. These lots fill up quickly. Parking on the grass and sidewalks is NOT allowed and vehicles doing so are at risk of being towed.

For more information on gameday parking, including RV parking and lot identification, click HERE.

SHUTTLES

As public parking spaces around the stadium are very limited, fans can use the shuttles available. Game ride tickets can be purchased using the PASSPORT Transit app (App Store|Google Play) in advance or on the day of the game with a credit card. Tickets may also be available at Park and Ride locations on the day of the match, cash only. For more information about shuttle, click HERE.

UF HEALTH AND GATORS WORK TOGETHER TO OFFER VACCINATION OPPORTUNITY

A partnership between UF Health and the Gators Athletics division will give fans the chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine before the Florida soccer team takes on Alabama. UF Health offers a $25 Visa gift card and a coupon for a free vaccine drink. Opportunity to receive the vaccine will be at Gate 1 at the O’Connell Center between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM and a valid football or volleyball ticket for Saturday’s game is required. The drink voucher is valid at the O’Connell Center concession stand.

STAY COOL AND HYDRATED

The swamp environment can provide a unique advantage on the field. But in the stands it’s important that fans stay cool and hydrated. With high temperatures expected during the early part of the season, there will be heat initiatives for the first four home games, including misting stations at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, free cups of ice and refrigerated canisters outside Gates 2 and 13.

Fans are allowed to bring one commercially branded empty plastic water bottle, no larger than 20 oz. There are several water bottle filling stations at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Hydration stations are 125-gallon self-service water dispensers attended by dedicated staff to assist with sanitation. This free option improves our guests’ hydration and helps reduce plastic bottle waste. Click HERE to learn more about hydration and cooling initiatives.

COVID-19 PROTOCOL

Following the UF Campus COVID protocol, we expect everyone to wear a mask at all times in a UF facility, including our sports facilities, even if you are vaccinated. This includes our students, faculty, staff, vendors, and visitors. Disposable masks are available at our Gator Guest Service kiosks if a fan is looking for them.

Concession staff wear gloves and masks and have plexiglass if applicable to reduce contact between staff and fans. Hand sanitizer is available throughout the stadium.