Akram, Laxman, Klusener join the world’s first crypto cricket platform





Cricket Foundation, the blockchain-based platform headquartered in Singapore, has attracted approximately 120 partners from the cricket ecosystem, including former greats like Wasim Akram, VVS Laxman and Lance Klusener, when they launched the first NFT of its kind named ” CricketCrazy.io”. . The crypto currency, which is rapidly gaining popularity in the western market, will now enter the cricket space with ‘Cricket Foundation’, which claims to have 50,000 users even before its launch, and is topped up by more than 60,000 followers on social media. The Cricket Token (CRIC) was successfully listed on Indian and international crypto exchanges over the past week, with a market cap of over $200 million.

Also Read: How To Make Money With An Amitabh Bachchan NFT CRIC Token is the medium of transactions for all applications built on the platform and is at the core of maintaining the security and integrity of the ‘Cricket Blockchain’ platform other than being used for the governance of the platform. The platform features about 50+ unique moments from first day cricket history worth over USD200,000. The platform adds approximately 5 Non-Fungible Token (Non Fungible Token) to iconic moments daily, with over 20,000 cricket media assets in the library to choose from, contributed by the various partners. NFT is a unique digital asset designed to represent ownership of a virtual asset. Former India Test cricketer and co-founder of Cricket Foundation, Parthiv Patel, said: “It’s a new way for us to engage with our fans. CricketCrazy presents a unique digital offering to cricketers and franchises to enhance their reach and the relationship to empower fans by making them feel like they belong, involving them in community decisions and keeping them engaged in the game. For the fans, NFTs are the only way to demonstrably own digital sports assets and collectibles.” Parthiv believes cricketers should take care of their finances after retirement. “You are talking about, for example, 35-36 (age), not many players continue until their 40s. So you also have to arrange your finances. “Once you retire, it’s very hard to get started with that same flow, so platforms like this (Cricket Foundation), if you can explore it, then you can stick with it for the rest of your life. So finances are a very, very big part of a cricketer’s life now,” the southpaw added. The former skipper of Gujarat spoke at the virtual launch of ‘CricketCrazy.io’, the world’s first NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace exclusively for cricket.



