Women’s hockey announces three new employees





Hockey Women | 15-9-2021 16:35:00 hrs ROCHESTER, NY RIT Bruce B. Bates Head Hockey Coach Women Celeste Brown ’15 announced the addition of three new members to its staff. Josh Graser was named assistant coach, while Shane Madolora ’12 was named volunteer goalkeeper coach and Matthew Wentz ’14 was named Director of Hockey Operations. “We are extremely excited to complete our staff and feel that our player-first mentality will be enhanced, enabling our program to take a step up the ladder,” said Brown, who is entering her second season behind the Tiger bench. . Graser spent last season as an assistant coach at Division III Utica after two seasons with Colgate as Director of Hockey Operations, including a 23-win 2018-19 campaign that saw the Raiders advance to the semifinals of the ECAC Hockey Tournament. Graser spent the 2017-18 season as Director of Hockey Operations at Vermont after serving the same role for the Canisius men’s squad the previous season. Graser’s resume also includes winning a gold medal as a video coach with the US Women’s National Under-18 team at the 2020 Women’s World Championship in Bratislava, Slovakia. He graduated from Cortland in 2015 with a degree in sports management. “Josh has been involved in NCAA hockey from a variety of angles and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience,” said Brown. “He has worked with some of the best coaches in the country before and has a player-first mentality. His passion for the game is infectious and his impact will be felt immediately.” “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the growth of this group of student athletes, both on and off the ice,” Graser said. “I am very proud to be a part of the culture Coach Brown has created over the past year and I look forward to building relationships with the team and staff as well as a season full of energy and development.” One of the best goalkeepers in the history of men’s RIT hockey, Madolora racked up a slew of individual honors over three seasons with the Tigers from 2009-2012, setting Division I-era program records with 1.98 goals against average, a save percentage of 0.932 and 13 shutouts and second with 1,727 saves. He currently owns and operates his own player training and development company. “Shane understands Tiger Hockey because he’s been through it,” said Brown. “Having played the game at a high level and now learning it, he brings insight into the position that will help our goalkeepers on the road to success.”

Wentz previously spent time as a student athletic trainer at RIT during his time as a student. In his new role, Wentz’s key responsibilities will include managing team supplies and equipment, while coordinating all aspects of the team’s operations and logistics at home and on the road. “Matt joins our Tiger family with a deep passion for sport and an eagerness to make a positive difference in the lives of our student athletes,” said Brown. “He will have a major impact on all facets of the program.” Wentz said: “I’m excited about the opportunity to return to the athletic family I had the opportunity to work with as a student. The atmosphere of RIT hockey game day is incredible, so I’m excited to continue that same atmosphere for current and future members.” of our program.”

