Brewers vs. Tigers – Game Recap – September 15, 2021

DETROIT — Dustin Garneau homered and drove in two runs, rookie Matt Manning combined with the bullpen on a three-hitter, and the Detroit Tigers defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 on Wednesday to complete a two-game sweep.

The Milwaukees magic number that the NL Central won remained at five after dropping a pair against the Tigers after a five-game winning streak.

The Brewers were limited to seven hits in the series, and Lorenzo Cains RBI double in the second inning was the lone extra-base hit.

We didn’t turn the bats well in these two Detroit games, said manager Craig Counsell. I can’t put my finger on it, we just didn’t perform well offensively.

Garneau knocked in the go-ahead run in the fifth with a sacrifice fly. He hit his fourth homer with two outs in the seventh.

Derek Hill, who drove Tuesday’s lone run in Detroit’s 1-0, 11-inning win over Milwaukee, delivered an RBI triple. Miguel Cabrera added a runscoring double.

Manning (4-6) gave up a run on two hits and scored a career-high of six over six innings in his 15th start. He took his first win since August 12, while the Tigers recorded their fifth win in six games.

We played some pretty good baseball for a while, said Detroit manager AJ Hinch. Well, have an accident here or there. … We clearly played quite well this week and answered some challenges against a really good pitching staff, a few games where we had to scratch and clawed to get our points.

Manning came out of a basesloaded jam after giving up the run in the second, then gave up only one more runner.

I was a little erratic early, then I could dial it in a little bit, he said.

Garneau, who caught Manning, was impressed with the rookies’ poise.

He showed a lot of maturity today, he said. The inning he minimized for just one run was the breaking point for us in the game. It was really good for him and for all of us because the kid has incredible things.

Michael Fulmer struckout four batters in the last two innings while noting his ninth save.

Brewers-starter Brandon Woodruff (9-9) gave up three runs on four hits and struckout seven in six innings.

Milwaukee is 3-11 against AL Central, which also plays Detroit, Minnesota and Kansas City.

If you look at the Central now, frankly, they’ve owned us this year, Woodruff said. There were a few games that we felt we should have won.

BOOKING PROGRESS

The Tigers recorded their 70th win of the season. They haven’t achieved that at all since finishing 86-75 in 2016.

NEXT ONE

Brewers: RHP Adrian Houser (9-6, 3.25) kicks off the opener of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs on Friday, which also kicks off a 10-game homestand. Houser has not allowed an earned run in his two starts in September spanning 15 innings.

Tigers: LHP Tyler Alexander (2-2, 4.09 ERA) opens the opener of a four-game series in Tampa Bay. Alexander faced the Rays in his last start on Friday, giving up one run on five hits in 4 1/3 innings.

——