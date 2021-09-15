New replacement RCB is the busiest man in the world cricket | Cricket

The uncertainty caused by the pandemic has worked both ways in Tim Davids’ life. If the 25-year-old Singaporean cricketer had to stay home for most of 2020 due to the outbreak, this year he has landed his first IPL contract in a remarkable turnaround.

The T20 power hitter will now aim to take his six-stroke form from the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) to the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore, becoming the first player from Singapore to appear in the competition.

It’s nice to represent many of the affiliated players and show that a player who is not from Test countries can do really good things at a higher level of cricket, said David, speaking from St Kitts on the eve of the CPL- final where he is playing for St Lucia Kings.

Nine months, eight tournaments, six geographic locations, that’s what 2021 was for the man who proudly carried his small flag of associated countries to franchise cricket around the world. He is arguably the busiest cricketer in the world right now.

This has been a bizarre and breathless year for the man who learned the most from his cricket in Perth but couldn’t go as far as Western Australia’s second team during his time there. David shifted back to play for Singapore instead (his Australian father Rod also played for Singapore). From there, he slowly began to build a reputation as a great batter. But it’s only this year, after a great season for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League in December and January, that his career took off. Immediately after the Big Bash, he was called up to the Pakistan Super League as a last-minute substitute. From there he went to the Netherlands to play club cricket, was called up by Surrey in England to play two T20 matches as a substitute for an injury and was eventually picked for one-day matches as well. He was then chosen at the last minute for The Hundred, where he played in the final and won.

A day after the final, I made a plan to play in the CPL, David said. I sat at home all year and did nothing. Then it all snowed a bit. The Covid presented many opportunities this year. It’s been a long road, but I’m grateful.

missing players

Unlikely names like David were pivotal for the second half of the IPL, which resumes in the UAE on September 19, after players from several countries announced that they would not be available for the tournament due to various reasons, including bio-fatigue fatigue. bubble and clashing dates with other tournaments.

The last stars to leave were England’s Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes and Dawid Malan, all players who were part of England’s Test squad during the recent tour of India, where the fifth and final match was canceled on 10 September.

This means that Sunrisers Hyderabad will miss their best opener (Bairstow), Punjab Kings the world number 1 T20 batter (Malan) and Delhi Capitals their fearsome fast bowler.

The team hardest hit by withdrawals is certainly RCB, who will be without Kiwi skipper Kane Richardson, as well as Australians Adam Zampa, Finn Allen and Daniel Sams.

Other stars who will be sorely missed? Pat Cummins for Kolkata Knight Riders and Jhye Richardson for Punjab and Ben Stokes for Rajasthan Royals.

No wonder teams are looking for replacements. RCB has brought in Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and pacer Dushmantha Chameera in Zampa and Sam’s place respectively. While up-and-coming English all-rounder George Garton, with whom David played in Surrey and The Hundred this year, replaced Richardson. David came in as a replacement for Allens. This is the first IPL for all of these players (Chameera was previously part of the Rajasthan Royals squad, but has never played a match).

Also in other teams, most of the substitute players are IPL newcomers, including New Zealand goalkeeper Glenn Phillips, who will replace Jos Buttler for RR, and who crushed a 46-ball century against the West Indies last November, fastest by a Kiwi in T20Is; and Australian Nathan Ellis, brought in for Jhye Richardson by Punjab, the first cricketer to hit a hat-trick in his T20I debut, which he did against Bangladesh in August.

David’s mission

David is coveted for his power play. He stands deep in his fold with his high back lift, scores at a reckless pace and often brings the final bloom. His success rates in recent tournaments were as follows: 153 at the Big Bash, 167 at PSL, 136 at T20 Blast, 150 at RLC ODIs, 250 at the lone hundred game, followed by 149 in the CPL (until the semi-finals).

Punching power has become a focus for me in recent years, he said while promoting team sponsor Indibet. I didn’t play much first-class cricket in Australia. So I was looking for a role that would lead me to play professional cricket. I bat in the middle order in T20 cricket and specialize a bit in those skills. I’ve gotten better with every outing.

Playing for Singapore has also helped me to play pretty good spin as we play on a lot of spin-friendly wickets in Asia. That has been a big part of my development, he added.

It’s something RCB needs. The team was in good shape in the first half of the IPL in India, which was suspended and won five of the seven games. With so many new faces on the squad, it will be a challenge for the Bangalore team to maintain that momentum.

Perhaps the thrill of playing with the biggest names in the game will inspire something special from IPL’s newest names.

AB De Villers and Virat Kohli are two of the best hitters in the world and to learn from them first hand will be great, said David. Playing in the IPL is something I have always strived for. I’m really excited to go there for the first time. I’m going to keep my ears to the ground and try to absorb as much as possible. If I get the chance to play, I will try to do exactly what I do every time I play.

That is, hitting the ball out of the park.