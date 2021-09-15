No, Mario Cristobal is not a serious candidate for USC





Mario Cristobal has been mentioned in reference to a head coach big opening in the college football landscape. The Oregon football coach would have to ditch the Ducks for another Pac-12 power if this short list had any weight. But it doesn’t – and it shouldn’t. USC just fired head coach Clay Helton and one of the first names to surface in connection with the Los Angeles opening is Cristobal. Oregon is fresh off a huge win over No. 3 Ohio State and the first thing people do when USC fires its head coach after two games is to throw Cristobal’s name in the hat along with some other big names including James Franklin, Matt Campbell, Chris Petersen and Bob Stoops. It just doesn’t make much sense. Early List for USC: James Franklin, Matt Campbell, Bill O’Brien, Luke Fickell, PJ Fleck, Mario Cristobal, Greg Schiano, and Tony Elliott. Former coaches to be sought include Chris Petersen and Bob Stoops. — Piet Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 13, 2021 Look, I get it, Cristobal is fresh off the biggest win of his career and it’s only natural to tie a red-hot coach to one of the biggest openings in college football, but from a reigning back-to-back. back Pac-12 champion of a program looking for answers since Pete Carroll wouldn’t make much sense. Oregon has everything he needs to succeed as a head coach and frankly this would be a sideways move right now. Sure, USC has a more illustrious history of winning, but the Ducks have the means to reach the pinnacle of college football and Cristobal has shown he can recruit at an elite level in Eugene. Why would he throw away something he helped build for a program that needs rebuilding? Would Cristobal Ever Leave Football in Oregon? This is the big question fans will be wondering after the USC job inevitably moves to another coach. Would Cristobal ever leave the ducks for “greener” pastures? In my opinion, there are probably only two jobs for which he would seriously consider leaving Oregon: Alabama and Miami. Alabama is the best job in the country, so if Nick Saban said he wanted Cristobal as his heir, he couldn’t possibly refuse. In addition, he has spent time there and coached under Saban, so he is familiar with the program. And Miami is his alma mater, so it’s hard for a head coach to say “no thanks” to a return home. It’s happened before, like when Les Miles said no to Michigan and Jeff Brohm turned down the Louisville job, but it’s a very difficult decision to make. Rest in peace Oregon fans, Mario looks like he’s here to stay. He’s definitely not leaving for another Pac-12 team.

