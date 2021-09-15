ACC Field Hockey Teams to Launch Conference Play





ACC Field Hockey Release

https://theacc.co/ACCfhRelease NFHCA Poll

https://nfhca.org/polls/division-i/ QUICK HITS ACC Field Hockey opens its conference on Friday, with all seven teams still in the nation’s top 20 in the latest NFHCA poll.

Friday’s three-game slate features No. 11 Virginia at No. 5 Louisville, No. 15 Wake Forest at No. 17 Duke, and No. 14 Syracuse at No. 3 Boston College. The Wake Forest-Duke (4:00 PM, RSN) and Syracuse-Boston College matchup (5:00 PM, ACCN) match are both scheduled for linear broadcast. A full non-conference program is scheduled for Sunday with all seven ACC teams in action, culminating in the No. 5 Louisvilles home game vs. No. 2 Iowa (2 p.m., ACCN) Boston College’s 6-0 start equals the best in the program’s history. The Eagles also opened the 2009 season with six straight wins. Louisville is 4-0 at home and has won their last 11 home games after going 7-0 at Trager Stadium in the 2020-21 season. This marks the third consecutive season that the Cardinals have started 6-0. No. 6 North Carolina will play its first home game of the season on Sunday when it welcomes Miami, Ohio. The Tar Heels played their first six games of the 2021 season away from home, capped by Sunday’s 7-1 win over Drexel. Virginia has not allowed a goal during the month of September and will enter Friday’s game in Louisville on the momentum of three consecutive shutouts. The Cavaliers also set up an offensive number on September 5 with 53 shots (29 on target) in a win over Towson. The NCAA doesn’t keep records of shots taken in a match, but it was the most shots for Virginia since at least 2008. The previous high in that period was 44 against Towson in 2012. Louisville head coach Justine Sowry took the 200 career wins this past weekend, and Duke’s Pam Bustin is five shy to reach the 300. The current ACC head coaches have combined 2,472 victories in 178 seasons. The ACC Field Hockey Player of the Week rosters for September 14 featured a pair of student athletes honored for the first time in their careers in Syracuse forward Quirine Comans and Duke goalkeeper Piper Hampsch. For the 15th consecutive year, the ACC led the way among the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) conferences in the Best Colleges ranking released byUS News & World Report.The average rank of ACC schools is 55, leading all FBS conferences and being five percentage points ahead of the next closest peer conference. UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday 17 September Virginia in Louisville, 3 p.m.

Wake Forest at Duke, 4 p.m. (RSN)

Syracuse at Boston College, 5:00 PM (ACN) Sunday 19 September Boston College in New Hampshire, 12 noon

Miami, Ohio, North Carolina, 12 noon

Virginia, Ohio, 12:00 noon

UMass at Wake Forest, 12 noon (ACN)

Duke at James Madison, 1 p.m.

Iowa at Louisville, 2 p.m. (ACN) Wednesday September 22 Syracuse at Cornell, 4 p.m. Friday September 24 Boston College, North Carolina, 4 p.m. (RSN)

Louisville at Duke, 6 p.m.

Virginia at Wake Forest, 6 p.m. Sunday 26 September Duke at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

UConn in North Carolina, 1:00 PM

Old Dominion in Virginia, 1:00 PM

Syracuse at Penn, 1:00 PM Monday 27 Sept. Louisville, Ohio, 4 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theacc.com/news/2021/9/15/acc-field-hockey-teams-set-to-launch-conference-play.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos