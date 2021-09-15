Viking Football Returns Home for Hall of Fame Game

SIOUX FALLS, SD Augustana’s soccer team returns to Kirkeby-Over Stadium on Saturday for a 1 p.m. kick-off with MSU Moorhead. The 21-ranked Vikings in the D2Football.com Top-25 have the country’s fifth longest home win streak after seven games.

During halftime of the competition, the Augustana Hall of Fame Class 2020 will be introduced to the public. The night before, the class is officially inducted into the Augustana Athletics Hall of Fame, with a one-year delay.

Tickets for the match are available at GoAugie.com/Tickets. Tickets have switched to a digital-first model with more information here. Full action can be followed on GoAugie.com/Live and on the GoAugie App, presented by CellOnly. The app can be downloaded in the app store or on Google Play.

The game

Augustana is 2-0 on the year while MSU Moorhead is 1-1. Augustana is one of four NSIC schools with an impeccable record in 2021, while the Dragons are one of seven schools with an even 1-1 record. It’s just a short series between the two schools, totaling six games. Augustana has the lead at 4-2, but it is MSUM that has won two of the last three.

Augustana won the last meeting 48-3 on October 19, 2019.

About the dragons

MSU Moorhead comes in on Saturday with a 1-1 record, after surpassing Southwest Minnesota State 33-21 and falling to Winona State 27-13. In the Preseason NSIC Coaches’ Poll, the Dragons placed fourth in the NSIC North Division and ninth overall.

Freshman quarterback Tommy Falk has had a fast start to his career as he ranks fourth in the nation with 28 completions per game and sixth in the country with 678 total passing yards. With an average of 339 yards per game, he ranks eighth in NCAA Division II. His main target? Ryan Bieberdorf who is fifth in the country with 259 receiving yards, while Grady Bresnahan is eighth with 247 receiving yards.

Defensively, the Dragons put in 320.5 yards per game over the two games played, with Jared Kallenbach leading the team with 18 tackles and an interception.

About the Vikings

Augustana is 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and returns home to Kirkeby-Over Stadium, a stadium where they have not lost a game since 2018.e in the nation with 240.5 yards per game. The defense was equally impressive, shutout and standing 10e in NCAA Division II by giving up just 41.5 yards per game.

That hasty attack is led by Jarod Epperson and his average of 112 yards per game, but he is also a double threat with 164 yards per game for all purposes. That ranks him 18e in the nation in all-purpose yards. The NSIC South Division Preseason Player of the Year, Kyle Saddler , has thrown an efficient 244.5 yards per game and four touchdowns while completing 56 percent of his passes. His top receiver? That’s the First Team All-South Division roster Sean Engel . He averages 82 yards per game while catching eight passes over the two games.

The defense as a whole was strong and didn’t give up yards. individual, Peyton Buckley leads the way with 12 tackles, eight solo and four assisted, while TJ Liggett has counted 11 tackles. The duo is credited with two pass break-ups each. On the defense line, Logan Swanson continues to impress with 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks for 10 yards.

Who should you watch out for?

In an area where we normally highlight an individual, it’s six individuals and a team to watch out for. At halftime, the Augustana Athletics Hall of Fame Class 2020 will be introduced. Augustana’s Hall of Fame banquet was postponed from 2020, making it the Class of 2020 in 2021. Full Hall of Fame information can be found by clicking here.

one more thing

Augustana holds the longest winning streak in the NSIC for conference games with eight consecutive wins. The Vikings last fell during a conference game on October 5, 2019 in Bemidji state. Since then, AU has racked up eight consecutive wins with an average margin of 21.4 points per game.

–GoAugie.com–