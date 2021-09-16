K-State Announces 2022 Big 12 Conference Slate

Four Saturday home games, including the annual rivalry game with Kansas in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown, mark the Big 12 Conference portion of the Kansas State basketball schedule for 2021-22 released today (Wednesday) by conference officials.

The announcement only includes dates as times and TV designations will be released once they are finalized.

The Wildcats’ 18-game Big 12 schedule is highlighted by Saturday’s four major home games, which begin in mid-January, when K-State hosts Texas Tech (Jan. 15) and Kansas (Jan. 22) on consecutive Saturdays. The home games come at a pivotal point in the schedule with four consecutive NCAA Tournament entrants for 2021 (Texas Tech, Texas, Kansas, and Baylor). The Wildcats will then finish the season with consecutive home games on Saturday against Iowa State (February 26) and Oklahoma (March 5).

In addition to the four home games on Saturday, K-State will host former head coach Bob Huggins and the West Virginia Mountaineers on Big Monday on Valentine’s Day.

The Big 12 schedule is closed with the Oklahoma Sooners, as K-State travels to Norman to open the conference schedule on Saturday, January 1, before Oklahoma hosts Senior Day on Saturday, March 5. The Wildcats play Texas in the Big 12 home opener on Tuesday, January 4.

Each team plays its 18-game conference schedule plus its Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup over a 10-week period without the benefit of a bye. The Wildcats will play eight conference games (four home games and four en route) from January 1 to 25, before their road game at Ole Miss in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday, January 29, finishing with 10 consecutive league games (five home games). and five on the road) from February 2 to March 5.

In all, K-State will play 14 of its 18 league games against teams that advanced to the NCAA tournament a year ago, including seven at Bramlage Coliseum, including the defending NCAA champion Baylor Bears.

The nine-game home game includes the four games on Saturday, three games on Wednesday against TCU (January 12), Oklahoma State (February 2 and Baylor February 9), a Tuesday game against Texas (January 4 and Monday’s game against West ). Virginia (February 14).

The Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship will be played Wednesday through Saturday March 9-12 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. It is the 12th consecutive season that the championship has been played in Kansas City.

Non-conference schedule set

Eight home games at Bramlage Coliseum, including a marquee matchup with Marquette, the Hall of Fame Classic at T-Mobile Center on November 22-23, and road games against regional foes Wichita State (December 5) and Nebraska (December 19) mark the 2021-22 non-conference schedule.

K-State will open the season with four of its first six games at home, including back-to-back games to open the season against Florida A&M on Wednesday, November 10 and Omaha on Wednesday, November 17.

After a trip to Kansas City for the Hall of Fame Classic, the Wildcats return home for games against North Dakota on Sunday, November 28 and Albany on Wednesday, December 1.

Other non-conference home games include a rematch with Marquette in the BIG EAST/Big 12 Battle on Wednesday, December 8 to face matchups against Green Bay on Sunday, December 12, McNeese State on Tuesday, December 21, and Morgan State on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

In addition to the home schedule, K-State is likely to play a Top 10 Arkansas squad in the aforementioned Kansas City Hall of Fame Classic on November 22, followed by a matchup with future Big 12 member Cincinnati of Illinois on November 23.

The Wildcats will face in-state rival Wichita State on December 5 for the first time since 2003 at the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, while opening a three-game series on Sunday, December 19 at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Wichita featuring former conference foe Nebraska. Lincoln.

The wild cats at a glance

K-State returns four of its top-5 scorers, including super senior Mike McGuirl and upcoming sophomores Davion Bradford , Selton Miguel and Nile Pack , for the 2021-22 season. In total, the Wildcats return nine lettermen, including juniors Kaosi Ezeagu and Carlton Linguard, Jr. and sophomore Luke Kasubke and Seryee Lewis .

The only senior in 2020-21, McGuirl led the team in field goals (112), 3-point field goals (60), assists (3.6 apg.) and steals (1.0 sg.), finishing second in scoring ( 11.8 ppg. ) when starting all 29 games. Pack (12.7 ppg.) became the first true freshman to lead the Wildcats in scoring since 2013-14, shooting a 41.8 percent clip from the field, including 40.5 percent from a 3-point range and 79.4 percent from the free-throw line. Bradford (7.7 ppg.) and Miguel (7.2 ppg.) were fourth and fifth, respectively, in scoring, while Bradford recorded the second-highest single-season field goal percentage (62.1) in school history.

Three senior transfers Mark Smith (Missouri), junior Markquis Nowell (Little Rock) and sophomore Ismael Massoud (Wake Forest) have been added to the roster to go along with a few incoming freshmen in Maximus Edwards and Logan Landers . The transfer trio accounted for nearly 400 three-pointers (383-of-1061; 36.1 percent) in their college careers.

Season tickets now on sale

Season tickets for the upcoming 2021-2022 men’s basketball season went on sale on July 21.

Fans have a variety of ticket prices and venues to choose from, with bank season tickets starting at just $250 each. The Wildcat 4 Pack allows fans to purchase four season tickets in the bench or Cat Cushion areas starting at $752, depending on location, for a savings of $62 per ticket.

New full subscription requests can select their seat during the order process from any available seat location as of the 2019-20 season. An Ahearn Fund contribution is required for all premium seats, seats with backs, and seats with cushions. Specific required levels by section are listed at:www.AhearnFund.com.

In addition to the home schedule, season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to pre-order tickets for the Hall of Fame Classic at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center and the game at the INTRUST Bank Arena against Wichita State.

Fans can purchase season tickets in several ways, including free at (800) 221.CATS (2287) and online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets.

News and Notes from the Big 12 Schedule for 2022

Breaking down the 18 conference games, there are nine games on Saturday (five on the road, four at home), four on Tuesday (one at home, three on the road), three on Wednesday (all at home), and two on Monday (one at home, one on the road) Each month there are eight matches in January, nine in February and one in March.

In addition, four of the nine home league games will also fall on a Saturday, including the last two of the regular season. These Saturday matchups include Iowa State and NCAA Tournament Oklahoma.

K-State will play eight conference games (four at home and four on the road) before playing with Ole Miss in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday, January 29. The team will finish with 10 consecutive conference games (five at home and five on the road) from Wednesday, February 2 through Saturday, March 5.

K-State will primarily alternate home and road games in the Big 12, with the notable exceptions of back-to-back home games against TCU (January 12) and Texas Tech (January 15) and consecutive road games against Oklahoma State (February 19) and Kansas (February 22).

K-State will play 14 of its 18 Big 12 games against teams that advanced to the NCAA tournament a season ago, including seven at Bramlage Coliseum. Overall, the Wildcats could play as many as 18 games against teams advancing to the 2020-21 postseason.

K-State will open the conference schedule against Oklahoma for the fourth time in the Big 12 era and the second in the last three seasons in Norman. The Wildcats are 5-9 against the Sooners in conference openers, but only 1-5 on the road with the lone win 84-82 on January 12, 2008.

K-State opens home to Texas for the third time in series Big 12 history, including the first time since hosting the Longhorns to open the 2018-19 campaign.

K-State will face Texas twice in its first eight conference games, while the Wildcats will face Oklahoma State and Iowa State twice in its last 10 league games.

The first edition of the Sunflower Showdown will be at Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday, January 22, while the return trip to Lawrence will be Tuesday, February 22.

The Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship will be played Wednesday through Saturday March 9-12 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. – Mobile center.

2022 Big 12 schedule

Day Date Opponent (Time/TV)

Saturday January 1 in Oklahoma (TBD/TBD)

Tuesday, January 4 Texas (TBD/TBD)

Saturday, January 8 in West Virginia (TBD/TBD)

Wednesday January 12 TCU (TBD/TBD)

Saturday January 15 Texas Tech (TBD/TBD)

Tuesday, January 18 in Texas (TBD/TBD)

Saturday January 22 Kansas (TBD/TBD)

Tuesday, January 25 at Baylor (TBD/TBD)

Wednesday, February 2 Oklahoma State (TBD/TBD)

Saturday 5 February at TCU (TBD/TBD)

Wednesday February 9 Baylor (TBD/TBD)

Saturday, February 12 in Iowa State (TBD/TBD)

Monday, February 14 West Virginia (TBD/TBD)

Saturday, February 19 in Oklahoma State (TBD/TBD)

Tuesday, February 22 in Kansas (TBD/TBD)

Saturday, February 26 Iowa State (TBD/TBD)

Monday, February 28 at Texas Tech (TBD/TBD)

Saturday, March 5, Oklahoma (TBD/TBD)

How to follow the ‘Cats’: For complete information on K-State Men’s Basketball, visit www.kstatesports.com and follow the team’s social media channels on Twitter, Instagram and facebook.