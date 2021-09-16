College Football Odds, Lines, Picks, Predictions for Week 3, 2021: Proven Model Supporting Notre Dame, Cincinnati

Week 3’s school football schedule is highlighted by a trio of Top 25 matchups. The SEC on CBS game will feature #1 Alabama to #11 Florida at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The final college football odds in Week 3 of Caesars Sportsbook give Alabama a 14.5-point lead in that SEC showdown. Out West, No. 19 Arizona State travels to No. 23 BYU (+2.5). And in an intriguing SEC-Big Ten matchup, No. 22 Auburn to take on No. 10 Penn State (-6).

Should you include one of those week 3 college football spreads in your bets? And are there college football lines in some of the less heralded matchups that add value?

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past five years, the proprietary computer model has generated astonishing profits of over $3,500 for $100 players at its highest rating. choice of college football against the spread. It also goes into week 3 of the 2021 season with a 67-50 run on all of the top-rated college football picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now it has turned its attention to the last week 3 college football opportunities from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup.

Top Predictions for College Football in Week 3

One of the top college football picks the model recommends for Week 3: No. 12 Notre Dame (-7) covers at home against Purdue in a game at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Fighting Irish survived a few early season scares against Toledo and the state of Florida. The biggest positive, however, was quarterback Jack Coan’s play.

The transfer to Wisconsin completes 69.1 percent of his passes for 605 yards, six touchdowns and just a few interceptions. He needs more help from the defense and the hasty attack. SportsLine’s model projects good results for both. Notre Dame holds Purdue at 24 points and the Irish are piling up about 150 meters on the ground, according to the simulations. That helps the Fighting Irish cover more than 50 percent of the time, while the under (58.5) also hits.

Another one of the model’s college football predictions: No. 8 Cincinnati (-3) covers an afternoon ET kickoff in Indiana on Saturday. The Bearcats are aiming for the College Football Playoffs this season. But if they want to be serious contenders, they will have to make statements over the next two weeks with Indiana and Notre Dame on the schedule.

Indiana was stunned by Iowa in the opener, and now the Hoosiers will face another talented and physical team in the Bearcats. SportsLine’s model sees this as a low-score game that stays in the 1940s. That helps hit the under (51) with plenty of room to spare, while the Bearcats take the double-digit win and cover nearly 60 percent of the time.

How to make school football choices in week 3

The model has also put out a call on who will win and cover in every other match on the Week 3 school football schedule, calling for a Top 25 favorite to go hard.

Week 3 College Football Opportunities (via Caesars)

Week 3 College Football Opportunities (via Caesars)

Here are the college football lines for some of Week 3’s most notable matchups:

Thursday September 16

Ohio vs. Louisiana (-20, 54.5)

Friday 17 September

Louisville vs. UCF (-7.5, 69.5)

Illinois vs Maryland (-7.5, 59)

Saturday September 18

Coastal Carolina vs. Buffalo (+10.5, 58)

Cincinnati vs. Indiana (+3.51)

Michigan State vs. Miami (FL) (-6.5, 54.5)

Northern Illinois vs. Michigan (-27, 54.5)

Virginia Tech vs. West Virginia (-2.5, 50.5)

Nebraska vs. Oklahoma (-22, 61.5)

New Mexico vs. Texas A&M (-27.5, 51)

Purdue vs. Notre Dame (-7, 59)

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson (-28.5, 51)

Alabama vs. Florida (+14.5, 57)

Tulsa vs. the state of Ohio (-25, 60.5)

Kent State vs. Iowa (-22.5, 54.5)

State of Georgia vs. Arkansas (-23, 52.5)

South Carolina vs. Georgia (-30.5, 48.5)

Virginia vs. North Carolina (-9, 65)

Maroon vs Penn State (-6.5, 53)

Tulane vs. Ole Miss (-14, 73)

State of Arizona vs. BYU (+2.5, 50.5)

State of Iowa vs UNLV (+30, 52)

State of Fresno vs UCLA (-10)