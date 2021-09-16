What to Look Out for in Giants-Washington





8:20am ET (NFL Network) | FedEx Field A year after a dismal 7-9 record was enough to win the NFC East, the NFL’s downtrodden division is out of the gate 1-3, with its first pecking order game pitting the Washington Football Team against the New York Giants . While last Thursday evening clash between Tom Brady and Roof Prescott made for a quarterback thriller, this one seems to be more of a defensive battle, especially considering that Washington is already operating with a backup quarterback inTaylor Heinicke“>Taylor Heinicke. The Giants, meanwhile, scored just 13 points in their opener, and six of them came to a meaningless final score to make a blowout look more respectable. Here are four things to watch Thursday night when the Washington Football Team hosts the Giants: 1) Can Barkley break loose? When we last saw itSaquon Barkley“>Saquon Barkley in primetime, the Pittsburgh Steelers bottled the Giants back in a Monday night game to open the 2020 season for just six yards on 15 carries. With a line of defense made up of four of their last six first round draft picks (Chase Young“>Chase Young,Zipper Sweatshirt“>Zipper Sweatshirt,Daron Payne“>Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen), Washington is fully capable of doing the same song on Barkley. The 2018 Pro Bowler was ineffective in his first game since an ACL repair against the Denver Broncos last week, but feels healthy and ready for more snaps. Despite off-season upgrades at wide receiver, this Giants offense could still be useless if Barkley can’t cut the defense on the ground. He’s back in the lineup; now the Giants need him back in the end zone. 2) Heinicke takes over Washington QB Taylor Heinicke embarks on first shot at extended playing time of his four-year career, with starter Ryan Fitzpatrick“>Ryan Fitzpatrick out indefinitely with a hip injury. He was solid, if not spectacular, against the Los Angeles Chargers last week to relieve Fitzpatrick in a losing effort. But at some point, every winning team needs its quarterback to be spectacular, at least in spots. It’s Heinickes’ chance to shine while building some stamina for his career. Kyle Allen wait when things go bad. After adding QBKyle Shurmur“>Kyle Shurmur for the practice squad, coach Ron Rivera said the team is currently not in the market for a fresh face at the position. 3) Gigantic absences The addition of more offensive skills around QB Daniel Jones is believed to help the Giants definitively judge whether the former No. 6 overall pick is here to stay. But through training camp, preseason and Sunday opener, Jones is still waiting for his full help. First round rookieKadarius Toney“>Kadarius Toney only played five snaps against the Broncos, and while free-agent signeeKenny Golladay“>Kenny Golladay looked good in his Big Blue debut, veteran TEEvan Engram“>Evan Engram didn’t play at all. He’s been too excluded for Thursday evening. Barkley played less than half of the snaps (28 of 59). As the reps for Toney and Barkley are ramped up, Jones has a better replenishment of his weapons and the more pressure on him to perform. 4) Third amount of money The focus for the WFT coaching staff this week should be on the efficiency of the third down, on either side of the ball. Washington was dominated in that area by the Chargers last week, with only 30 percent of third downs being turned offensive (three of 10) and defensive, allowing for a brutal 74 percent (14 of 19). That helped translate to 36:03 in possession for the Chargers and the Washington fouls’ inability to develop any rhythm. The defense is supposed to be the strength of this team, so it starts with that group coming off the field. But the offense needs to have more urges to keep the defense from getting tiresome, whether that means more firing for RBAntonio Gibson“>Antonio Gibson, carrying 90 yards on 20 last week, or faster-developing passes for Heinicke to get comfortable.

