Coyotes Name Ferguson Jr. Assistant General Manger





Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports The Arizona Coyotes’ off-season of aggressive staffing moves will reportedly reach new heights in the coming days, with some front office shuffling already taking place. As first reported by Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports and later confirmed by the team, the Coyotes have John Ferguson Jr. named the team’s new Assistant General Manager, specifically tasking him with overseeing operations for the franchise’s AHL affiliate in Tuscon, which happened to be operating. without a designated general manager for parts of last season following the resignation of Steve Sullivan. Ferguson Jr. is a well-known figure in the hockey world, coming to Arizona with 23 years of experience as an NHL manager, including a four-year stint as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs. After leaving the Maple Leafs in 2008, Ferguson then joined the San Jose Sharks as Director of Professional Scouting until 2014 before making the jump to Boston, where he served as the Bruins’ Director of Player Personnel and General Manager of the AHL’s Providence Bruins up until this summer. The AHL Bruins never missed the postseason under the leadership of Ferguson, even reaching the third round of the Calder Cup Playoffs in 2016-17 before eventually losing to the Syracuse Crunch in five games. And when it came to player development, Ferguson also oversaw the promotions of the likes of Colin Miller, Brandon Carlo, Matt Grzelcyk and Danton Heinen to the NHL under his supervision. With the Coyotes embarking on one of the most aggressive rebuilds in recent memory, Ferguson Jr. to run the team’s daily farm system, as important as ever. And with a track record like his, all signs seem to indicate this is a good match.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/hockey/news/coyotes-to-name-ferguson-jr-assistant-general-manger The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

