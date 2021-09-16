Sports
2021-22 ACC Womens Basketball Conference Schedule Announced
Composite schedule 2021-22 | Team-by-team schedules
GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com)
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the women’s basketball league schedule for 2021-22 on Wednesday. The conference will begin on November 14 and run through February 27.
We were delighted to announce our ACC women’s basketball conference schedule and look forward to this season with great anticipation, said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. Our student athletes continue to work extremely hard, and there is no doubt that the competition will remain unparalleled as they compete for conferences and national championships. We appreciate our television partners helping to broadcast a record number of ACC women’s basketball games this year.
ACC women’s basketball returns to an 18-game conference schedule in 2021-22, after playing a 20-game league last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All 135 regular-season ACC conference games will be available through the ESPN network family, including ACC Network, the Regional Sports Networks (RSN) conferences, or ACC Network Extra.
A league-record seventy-six regular season games, including 60 conference games, will be broadcast by ACC Network and another nine games will be broadcast on other ESPN networks. New for this season, ACCN’s Sunday coverage includes five quadruple headlines in addition to nine double headlines on Thursday night.
Heading six Sunday afternoon doubleheaders and five Thursday evening doubleheaders, 24 league games will be broadcast on the ACC’s Regional Sports Networks (RSN). Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Indiana, MASN, NESN and YES Network are the regional television partners (RSN) for this season.
The 2021-22 season kicks off on Tuesday, November 9 with 11 of the league teams in action.
Conference play begins on Sunday, November 14 with Syracuse hosting Notre Dame on ACC Network, while NC State travels to Pitt on Friday, December 10, and Orange welcomes Clemson on Saturday, December 11. The first full league match date is Sunday, December 19 with six matchups on the slate.
The ACC Womens Basketball Tournament 2022 will be held from March 2-6 at Greensboro Coliseum for the 22nd time in 23 years.
As previously announced, two of the nation’s premier women’s basketball conferences will once again compete for hardwood bragging rights as the matchups for the 14th Big Ten/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge are set. The Challenge will take place on December 1-2, with each ACC home game appearing on ESPN Networks or RSN.
The ACC has a 9-1-3 all-time advantage in the Challenge, leading three outright titles in the past four years the event has been held. In addition, the ACC stands a collective 94-70 against the Big Ten in the Challenge.
Six ACC teams are listed in ESPN’s 2021-22 Way-Too-Early Top 25. 6 Louisville leads the way, followed by No. 8 NC State, No. 17 Florida State, No. 20 Georgia Tech, No. 23 Virginia Tech and No. 24 Notre Dame.
Eight ACC women’s basketball teams were selected to participate in the 2021 NCAA tournament, the largest of all conferences. It was the third consecutive NCAA tournament in which the ACC has selected eight teams, leading all conferences each year and matching the ACC record for teams in the field (2014-15, 2018-19).
The ACC fielded three teams in the Sweet 16 and is the only conference to have at least three teams in the regional semifinals in each of the last seven NCAA tournaments.
ACC member institutions have won three NCAA Championships and made 24 trips to the Final Four. Seven different institutions have represented the ACC in the Women’s Final Four.
2021-22 ACC Women’s Basketball Conference Schedule
Sunday 14 November
Notre Dame in Syracuse, 12 noon, ACCN
Friday 10 December
NC State in Pitt, 6/7pm, ACCN
Saturday 11 December
Clemson in Syracuse, 6 p.m., ACCN
Sunday 19 December
Duke in Miami, afternoon, ACCN
Virginia Tech in the State of Florida, 2 p.m., ACCN
Virginia at NC State, 4 p.m., ACCN
Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m., ACCN
North Carolina at Boston College
Pitt at Notre Dame
Thursday 30 December
Syracuse in North Carolina, 6 p.m., ACCN
Duke at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACCN
Georgia Tech in Pitt
NC State in Clemson
Boston College in Louisville
Notre Dame in Virginia
Florida State at Wake Forest
sunday january 2
Louisville at Georgia Tech, noon, ACCN
Miami in Virginia, 2 p.m., ACCN
Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ACCN
Clemson in North Carolina, 6 p.m., ACCN
Pitt at Boston College
Notre Dame at Duke
State of Florida in Syracuse
thursday 6 january
Clemson in Florida State, 6 p.m., ACCN
North Carolina at NC State, 8 p.m., ACCN
Syracuse at Boston College
Georgia Tech at Duke
Pitt in Louisville
Wake Forest in Miami
Virginia at Virginia Tech
Sunday 9 January
Louisville in Miami, noon, ACCN
NC State at Notre Dame, 2 p.m., ACCN
Virginia at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., ACCN
Virginia Tech in North Carolina, 6 p.m., ACCN
Boston College at Clemson, Noon, RSN
Duke in Syracuse, 2 p.m., RSN
Wake Forest in the state of Florida
thursday january 13
Virginia Tech at Duke, 6 p.m., ACCN
Florida State at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m., ACCN
Boston College in Pitto
Miami at Clemson
Syracuse in Louisville
NC State in Virginia
Notre Dame in Wake Forest
sunday 16 january
Louisville at Boston College, 12 noon, ACCN
Georgia Tech in Miami, 2 p.m., ACCN
Duke at NC State, 4 p.m., ACCN
Clemson at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ACCN
North Carolina at Notre Dame, 1 p.m., RSN
Wake Forest at Pitt
Syracuse in Virginia
Thursday 20 January
Pitt at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ACCN
Louisville at NC State, 7:30 PM, ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
Georgia Tech in Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACCN
Notre Dame at Boston College, 6:00 PM, RSN
Miami, Florida, 8 p.m., RSN
Virginia in North Carolina
Clemson at Wake Forest
sunday January 23
North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 12 noon, ACCN
Wake Forest in Louisville, 2 p.m., ACCN
Virginia Tech at NC State, 4 p.m., ACCN
Virginia at Duke, 6 p.m., ACCN
Florida State in Clemson, Noon, RSN
Miami at Boston College, 2 p.m., RSN
Notre Dame in Pitt
Thursday 27 January
Syracuse at Notre Dame, 6:00 PM, ACCN
Florida State in Louisville, 8 p.m., ACCN
Pitt at Clemson
North Carolina at Duke
Boston College at Georgia Tech
NC State in Miami
Virginia Tech in Virginia
sunday January 30
Boston College at Notre Dame, 2 p.m., ACCN
Georgia Tech at Clemson, 6 p.m., ACCN
Duke in Louisville, 12/4 pm, ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/ACCN
NC State in North Carolina, 12/4 pm, ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/ACCN
Pitt in Syracuse, 12/4 PM, ACCN
Virginia in the state of Florida, afternoon, RSN
Miami at Wake Forest, 2 p.m., RSN
thursday 3 february
Florida State at NC State, 6 p.m., ACCN
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 8 p.m., ACCN
Louisville in Clemson, 6 p.m., RSN
North Carolina at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., RSN
Syracuse in Miami
Duke in Pitt
Virginia at Boston College
sunday february 6
Miami in North Carolina, 12 noon, ACCN
Notre Dame in the State of Florida, 2 p.m., ACCN
Clemson in Virginia, 4 p.m., ACCN
Wake Forest at Duke, 6 p.m., ACCN
Louisville in Syracuse, 12 noon, RSN
Boston College at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m., RSN
Monday 7 February
Georgia Tech at NC State (Play4Kay), 6 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
thursday 10 february
Florida State at Duke, 6 p.m., ACCN
NC State at Boston College, 8 p.m., ACCN
Miami at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., RSN
Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 8pm, RSN
Wake Forest at Clemson
Virginia in Louisville
Pitt in North Carolina
Sunday 13 February
Florida State in Miami, 12 noon, ACCN
Syracuse in Pitt, 2 p.m., ACCN
Notre Dame in Louisville, 2 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
Virginia at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ACCN
Clemson at Georgia Tech, Noon, RSN
NC State at Duke, 2 p.m., RSN
North Carolina at Virginia Tech
thursday 17 february
Pitt in Miami, 6 p.m., ACCN
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m., ACCN
Louisville in North Carolina, 6 p.m., RSN
Wake Forest at NC State, 8pm, RSN
Boston College in the State of Florida
Virginia Tech in Syracuse
Duke in Virginia
Sunday 20 February
Wake Forest at Boston College, Noon, ACCN
Virginia Tech in Louisville, 2 p.m., ACCN
Pitt in Virginia, 4 p.m., ACCN
North Carolina, Florida, Noon, RSN
Syracuse at NC State, 2 p.m., RSN
Duke at Clemson
Miami at Georgia Tech
thursday 24 february
Georgia Tech in the State of Florida, 6 p.m., ACCN
Clemson at Notre Dame, 8 p.m., ACCN
Boston College at Duke, 6 p.m., RSN
Miami at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., RSN
Louisville at Pitto
North Carolina in Virginia
Syracuse at Wake Forest
Sunday 27 February
Boston College at Syracuse, 12 noon, ACCN
Florida State in Pitt, 2 p.m., ACCN
NC State at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ACCN
Clemson in Miami, 4:30 p.m., RSN
Duke in North Carolina, ESPN/ACCN
Louisville at Notre Dame, ESPN/ACCN
Georgia Tech at Wake Forest
