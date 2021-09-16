2021-22 ACC Womens Basketball Conference Schedule Announced

Composite schedule 2021-22 | Team-by-team schedules

GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com)

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the women’s basketball league schedule for 2021-22 on Wednesday. The conference will begin on November 14 and run through February 27.

We were delighted to announce our ACC women’s basketball conference schedule and look forward to this season with great anticipation, said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. Our student athletes continue to work extremely hard, and there is no doubt that the competition will remain unparalleled as they compete for conferences and national championships. We appreciate our television partners helping to broadcast a record number of ACC women’s basketball games this year.

ACC women’s basketball returns to an 18-game conference schedule in 2021-22, after playing a 20-game league last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All 135 regular-season ACC conference games will be available through the ESPN network family, including ACC Network, the Regional Sports Networks (RSN) conferences, or ACC Network Extra.

A league-record seventy-six regular season games, including 60 conference games, will be broadcast by ACC Network and another nine games will be broadcast on other ESPN networks. New for this season, ACCN’s Sunday coverage includes five quadruple headlines in addition to nine double headlines on Thursday night.

Heading six Sunday afternoon doubleheaders and five Thursday evening doubleheaders, 24 league games will be broadcast on the ACC’s Regional Sports Networks (RSN). Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Indiana, MASN, NESN and YES Network are the regional television partners (RSN) for this season.

The 2021-22 season kicks off on Tuesday, November 9 with 11 of the league teams in action.

Conference play begins on Sunday, November 14 with Syracuse hosting Notre Dame on ACC Network, while NC State travels to Pitt on Friday, December 10, and Orange welcomes Clemson on Saturday, December 11. The first full league match date is Sunday, December 19 with six matchups on the slate.

The ACC Womens Basketball Tournament 2022 will be held from March 2-6 at Greensboro Coliseum for the 22nd time in 23 years.

As previously announced, two of the nation’s premier women’s basketball conferences will once again compete for hardwood bragging rights as the matchups for the 14th Big Ten/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge are set. The Challenge will take place on December 1-2, with each ACC home game appearing on ESPN Networks or RSN.

The ACC has a 9-1-3 all-time advantage in the Challenge, leading three outright titles in the past four years the event has been held. In addition, the ACC stands a collective 94-70 against the Big Ten in the Challenge.

Six ACC teams are listed in ESPN’s 2021-22 Way-Too-Early Top 25. 6 Louisville leads the way, followed by No. 8 NC State, No. 17 Florida State, No. 20 Georgia Tech, No. 23 Virginia Tech and No. 24 Notre Dame.

Eight ACC women’s basketball teams were selected to participate in the 2021 NCAA tournament, the largest of all conferences. It was the third consecutive NCAA tournament in which the ACC has selected eight teams, leading all conferences each year and matching the ACC record for teams in the field (2014-15, 2018-19).

The ACC fielded three teams in the Sweet 16 and is the only conference to have at least three teams in the regional semifinals in each of the last seven NCAA tournaments.

ACC member institutions have won three NCAA Championships and made 24 trips to the Final Four. Seven different institutions have represented the ACC in the Women’s Final Four.

2021-22 ACC Women’s Basketball Conference Schedule

Sunday 14 November

Notre Dame in Syracuse, 12 noon, ACCN

Friday 10 December

NC State in Pitt, 6/7pm, ACCN

Saturday 11 December

Clemson in Syracuse, 6 p.m., ACCN

Sunday 19 December

Duke in Miami, afternoon, ACCN

Virginia Tech in the State of Florida, 2 p.m., ACCN

Virginia at NC State, 4 p.m., ACCN

Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m., ACCN

North Carolina at Boston College

Pitt at Notre Dame

Thursday 30 December

Syracuse in North Carolina, 6 p.m., ACCN

Duke at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACCN

Georgia Tech in Pitt

NC State in Clemson

Boston College in Louisville

Notre Dame in Virginia

Florida State at Wake Forest

sunday january 2

Louisville at Georgia Tech, noon, ACCN

Miami in Virginia, 2 p.m., ACCN

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ACCN

Clemson in North Carolina, 6 p.m., ACCN

Pitt at Boston College

Notre Dame at Duke

State of Florida in Syracuse

thursday 6 january

Clemson in Florida State, 6 p.m., ACCN

North Carolina at NC State, 8 p.m., ACCN

Syracuse at Boston College

Georgia Tech at Duke

Pitt in Louisville

Wake Forest in Miami

Virginia at Virginia Tech

Sunday 9 January

Louisville in Miami, noon, ACCN

NC State at Notre Dame, 2 p.m., ACCN

Virginia at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., ACCN

Virginia Tech in North Carolina, 6 p.m., ACCN

Boston College at Clemson, Noon, RSN

Duke in Syracuse, 2 p.m., RSN

Wake Forest in the state of Florida

thursday january 13

Virginia Tech at Duke, 6 p.m., ACCN

Florida State at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m., ACCN

Boston College in Pitto

Miami at Clemson

Syracuse in Louisville

NC State in Virginia

Notre Dame in Wake Forest

sunday 16 january

Louisville at Boston College, 12 noon, ACCN

Georgia Tech in Miami, 2 p.m., ACCN

Duke at NC State, 4 p.m., ACCN

Clemson at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ACCN

North Carolina at Notre Dame, 1 p.m., RSN

Wake Forest at Pitt

Syracuse in Virginia

Thursday 20 January

Pitt at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ACCN

Louisville at NC State, 7:30 PM, ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

Georgia Tech in Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACCN

Notre Dame at Boston College, 6:00 PM, RSN

Miami, Florida, 8 p.m., RSN

Virginia in North Carolina

Clemson at Wake Forest

sunday January 23

North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 12 noon, ACCN

Wake Forest in Louisville, 2 p.m., ACCN

Virginia Tech at NC State, 4 p.m., ACCN

Virginia at Duke, 6 p.m., ACCN

Florida State in Clemson, Noon, RSN

Miami at Boston College, 2 p.m., RSN

Notre Dame in Pitt

Thursday 27 January

Syracuse at Notre Dame, 6:00 PM, ACCN

Florida State in Louisville, 8 p.m., ACCN

Pitt at Clemson

North Carolina at Duke

Boston College at Georgia Tech

NC State in Miami

Virginia Tech in Virginia

sunday January 30

Boston College at Notre Dame, 2 p.m., ACCN

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 6 p.m., ACCN

Duke in Louisville, 12/4 pm, ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/ACCN

NC State in North Carolina, 12/4 pm, ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/ACCN

Pitt in Syracuse, 12/4 PM, ACCN

Virginia in the state of Florida, afternoon, RSN

Miami at Wake Forest, 2 p.m., RSN

thursday 3 february

Florida State at NC State, 6 p.m., ACCN

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 8 p.m., ACCN

Louisville in Clemson, 6 p.m., RSN

North Carolina at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., RSN

Syracuse in Miami

Duke in Pitt

Virginia at Boston College

sunday february 6

Miami in North Carolina, 12 noon, ACCN

Notre Dame in the State of Florida, 2 p.m., ACCN

Clemson in Virginia, 4 p.m., ACCN

Wake Forest at Duke, 6 p.m., ACCN

Louisville in Syracuse, 12 noon, RSN

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m., RSN

Monday 7 February

Georgia Tech at NC State (Play4Kay), 6 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

thursday 10 february

Florida State at Duke, 6 p.m., ACCN

NC State at Boston College, 8 p.m., ACCN

Miami at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., RSN

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 8pm, RSN

Wake Forest at Clemson

Virginia in Louisville

Pitt in North Carolina

Sunday 13 February

Florida State in Miami, 12 noon, ACCN

Syracuse in Pitt, 2 p.m., ACCN

Notre Dame in Louisville, 2 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

Virginia at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ACCN

Clemson at Georgia Tech, Noon, RSN

NC State at Duke, 2 p.m., RSN

North Carolina at Virginia Tech

thursday 17 february

Pitt in Miami, 6 p.m., ACCN

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m., ACCN

Louisville in North Carolina, 6 p.m., RSN

Wake Forest at NC State, 8pm, RSN

Boston College in the State of Florida

Virginia Tech in Syracuse

Duke in Virginia

Sunday 20 February

Wake Forest at Boston College, Noon, ACCN

Virginia Tech in Louisville, 2 p.m., ACCN

Pitt in Virginia, 4 p.m., ACCN

North Carolina, Florida, Noon, RSN

Syracuse at NC State, 2 p.m., RSN

Duke at Clemson

Miami at Georgia Tech

thursday 24 february

Georgia Tech in the State of Florida, 6 p.m., ACCN

Clemson at Notre Dame, 8 p.m., ACCN

Boston College at Duke, 6 p.m., RSN

Miami at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., RSN

Louisville at Pitto

North Carolina in Virginia

Syracuse at Wake Forest

Sunday 27 February

Boston College at Syracuse, 12 noon, ACCN

Florida State in Pitt, 2 p.m., ACCN

NC State at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ACCN

Clemson in Miami, 4:30 p.m., RSN

Duke in North Carolina, ESPN/ACCN

Louisville at Notre Dame, ESPN/ACCN

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest