Maryland football infusion of youth at linebacker sets the program for the present and the future

Maryland’s secondary and defensive lines are key reasons why the program defeated West Virginia and Howard in the first two games of the 2021 season. There’s no doubt about that, after Maryland dropped just 24 points from 120 minutes of gameplay so far and entered the road race with Illinois on Friday.

And while players like junior Nick Cross, sophomore Tarheeb Still, senior Jakorian Bennett and graduate student Sam Okuayinonu have received plenty of attention for their efforts on the field, it’s time to recognize the plentiful, talented linebackers on the roster who have made a positive difference. effect.

Maryland surprisingly relies on very few upperclassmen to carry the workload in the linebacker position, despite being a low end, which makes it an intriguing aspect of the roster. Junior Durell Nchami is off to a great start this week alongside senior Lawtez Rogers, while junior FaNajae Gotay, who is one of the most talented linebackers on the roster when healthy, is dealing with an injury that will sideline him for the foreseeable future. will keep. Gotay has seen action in games since his freshman season in 2018, starting in three games with linebacker in five games a season ago.

Without many upperclassmen to fill the linebacker position, along with an injury to Gotay, Maryland has relied on his young guns for two games, and it clearly shows.

Like the prolific duo of Cross and Still in high school, freshman Branden Jennings and sophomore Ruben Hyppolite II were positive linebackers for the Terps in the programs with two wins to start the year.

Jennings, who has made a total of seven solo tackles, one forced fumble and one quarterback hit this season, is a burgeoning prospect for Maryland.

He’s doing well, he’s starting to understand the game of college football and the speed of it, so he’s coming, he understands… big things are coming for him, Hyppolite said of the freshmen.

After collecting four total tackles and forcing a key second-half fumble against West Virginia, Jennings was upgraded to a starting linebacker spot with Gotay out of the lineup. He performed well in his first collegiate start, earning his second straight four tackle game and having his first career tackle for loss.

That he can start a game like a real freshman, started a game against Howard, it shows that we believe in him as a player, he has some natural skills and I think the hell just gets better for us with the more experience he wins, said Locksley.

What stands out about Jennings is his 6-foot-3, 235-pound frame that allows him to play with a different level of physicality than other freshman players might exhibit in their first year of Division I football.

Jenning’s agility is the first thing that comes to mind when you see him play.

His style of play is very physical very heavy handed type of player where you saw him forcing a fumble in the first game against West Virginia he throws his body around he is one of those guys who plays with a lot of energy big energetic guy , which you like, said Locksley.

Hyppolite acknowledged that his counterparts hitting skills on the field make him an instant difference maker in defense.

He has a lot of physicality, his style of play is very high, very physical to the point of attack where I try to take pieces of his game and incorporate it into mine and we feed each other like that, so definitely his game. physicality, Hyppolite said.

When senior tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo was asked if he’s ever seen a freshman like Jennings so physically on the field at such a young age, he offered a simple answer that shows how impactful Jennings is as a player.

Not really, he doesn’t look like a freshman, looks like he’s been here for three years, it’s pretty funny, Okonkwo said.

In addition to Jenning’s hard-hitting prowess, the dependable sophomore, Hyppolite, is right next to him in talent as the starting middle linebacker on the depth chart heading into the matchup with Illinois.

Hyppolite built his freshman season a year ago and he is becoming a formidable force for the Terps. In 2020, the McArthur High School in Florida linebacker had a stellar season in his freshman year. Hyppolite came to Maryland as a four-star linebacker, appearing in the linebacker spot in four of five games with one start as a freshman. He finished 2020 with 18 total tackles, 10 of them solo, also with two sacks.

Last year’s performance by Hyppolite has transformed the linebacker into a more versatile player this year.

Just through two games already, Hyppolite has four solo tackles, two assisted tackles and two pass breakups, both of which came against West Virginia on September 4 in Maryland’s 30-24 home win. He has the second most missteps on the team, just one behind Bennetts in a total of three.

But even looking beyond both Jennings and Hyppolite, Maryland’s rough diamond is freshman Demeioun Robinson, who came to the Terps program as a consensus four-star linebacker and Maryland’s top-ranked player in his class according to ESPN.

Locksley has already named Robinson as one of the best natural pass rushers on our program ahead of the Marylands vs. Illinois game.

Robinson’s playing time has hovered around 20 to 25 snaps per game so far, Locksley said, and he believes the freshman will undoubtedly benefit from the in-game experience. Locksley also noted how Robinson is able to play both outside the linebacker positions, and that a player of his caliber is crucial to Marylands’ overall defensive depth.

Although he only has two games to his name, Robinson is another factor in this defense that is moving in the right direction early in the season.

Played pretty well for a freshman so far, Locksley said of Robinson’s game.

Of course, in addition to Jennings, Hyppolite and Robinson, the Marylands defense will also feature other young players against Illinois and beyond, such as red shirt sophomore Deshawn Holt, sophomore Osita Smith and sophomore Gereme Spraggins. Rogers and Nchami both start this week, but a lot of young linebacker players will likely see the field again.

Keep in mind that five-star freshman linebacker Terrence Lewis hasn’t even stepped on the field for Maryland yet. Lewis was ranked as the tenth player in his class in the country, according to ESPN.

It’s safe to say that the future of the Marylands linebacker corps is in good shape and it’s a positional group that strives to use its abundance of physicality to take care of business.

They bring extremely hard hitting, that’s what they put into practice every day, man, Okonkwo said of the linebackers group. If you know the plays are called and you know you have to fill the hole… you’re the fuck, will I have a concussion? Like one of them is going to come down super hard and you know you need to bring your stuff.

Now, after knocking out two opposing quarterbacks and helping the Terps to a 2-0 record in 2021, the collective job of the linebackers will once again be to stop Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters when Maryland visits the Fighting Illini on Friday night.

Very good quarterback, Hyppolite said of Peters ahead of the matchup. He is poised, he runs the attack very well for them. You know, I was just excited to get out and ready to, you know, play against them and be ready for the competition… We were just looking forward to playing our kind of football.

For some of these young guys at linebacker, it will be their first Big Ten game on the road. A conference game in enemy territory at night is a way to get the young core used to the Big Tens talent early in the season.

As I tell them every game, keep your balance, take control, when you’re on the field, you know, take your chances and play a game you have to make, Hyppolite said of what he tells the young guys at linebacker. It’s nothing but playing at home, you know, we just had a different landscape, it’s still the same routine.