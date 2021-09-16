Augsburg alumnus May back on campus after new men’s hockey coach – College Hockey

Greg May, a 2007 graduate of Augsburg, has been named the new head coach of the Auggies men’s hockey team.

May replaces Chris Brown, who resigned in August after 15 seasons at Augsburg take a position as head coach at Alaska.

I am incredibly honored and grateful for the opportunity to be the next head coach at the University of Augsburg, May said in a statement. The school and its hockey program mean a lot to me as an alumnus. I went there, my wife went there, my brother went there, his wife went there, and many of my best friends to this day are guys I played with in those four years. Being a head coach at your alma mater isn’t something everyone can do. I want to thank Athletic Director Jeff Swenson for this incredible opportunity, and I can’t wait to get back on campus and start working with our current players and coaches.

A four-year player with the Auggies from 2003 to 2007, May returns to the school after a successful career as a coach and administrator at both the high school and collegiate levels. Most recently, he was director of athletics and activities at St. Thomas Academy, a private high school in Mendota Heights, Minn.

We were thrilled to have Greg May come home to Augsburg to lead our men’s hockey program, Swenson said. Greg was part of the great tradition of Augsburg men’s hockey as a player and was delighted that he would take us into the future, continue the success we had and build on it as our new coach.

While playing at Augsburg, May earned All-MIAC commendations as a forward in his 2006-07 senior year. He played in 100 games in his collegiate career, scoring 22 goals with 24 assists for 46 points. He set career highs in his senior year with 11 goals and nine assists for 20 points, as part of an Auggies squad that went 12-10-4 and made it to the post-season MIAC playoffs.

In his most recent position at St. Thomas Academy, May oversaw 15 varsity sports and more than 50 activities at the all-male school, where 93 percent of students participated in at least one sport or activity. He has been in a supervisory role for more than 120 coaches and moderators in athletics and activities.

Before joining STA, May spent two seasons serving as the director of operations for the Minnesota men’s hockey program, running much of the Golden Gophers’ behind-the-scenes operations, including budgets, travel, compliance, recruiting visits, video, scouting, and conference and NCAA contacts, in addition to serving on the Minnesota coaching staff.

From 2016 to 2019, he was the boys’ hockey coach and associate athletic director of the Blake School in Hopkins, Minnesota, where he led the Bears to consecutive Independent Metro Athletic Conference titles (2017-18, 2018-19). ). He had a record of 46-31-3 during his years there.

From 2014 to 2016, May coached boys’ hockey at Farmington (Minn.) High School, a 38-18-2 record and led the Tigers to their first-ever Class AA Minnesota State Hockey Tournament appearance (2015-16). He was named Section 1AA Coach of the Year in the 2015-16 Tigers Section title season. His Tigers were second in the section in 2014-15.

May worked as a health and physical education teacher in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school district from 2008 to 2016.

In addition, May has served as Chief Evaluator for the USA Hockey/Minnesota High Performance Program since 2017 and was Treasurer of the Minnesota Hockey Coaches Association from 2018 to 2020. He owns his own hockey skills development company, May and Co. , and also served as a scout for the USHLs Chicago Steel from 2014 to 2017.

Born in Burnsville, Minnesota, May received his bachelor’s degree in health and physical education in Augsburg in 2007 and later earned his master’s degree in educational leadership from Concordia, Minn.