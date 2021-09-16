Pickleball Enthusiasts Seek Donations For New Pickleplex At Walla Walla’s Mill Creek Sportsplex | News

There are plans for a set of new pickleball courts at the Mill Creek Sportsplex on Tausick Way, and the Walla Walla Pickleball Association is seeking private donations to make this possible.

Demand for Pioneer Park’s six outdoor courts is so great that players are being approached by the Walla Walla Parks & Rec about not being allowed on the court to play, said Nancy Kress, president of the Pickleball Association.

Rather than build an eight-lane pickleplex in the originally proposed Howard-Tietan Park, the city settled on an extension in the Mill Creek Sportsplex. The construction will add a second entrance/exit, more parking spaces and a new eight-lane pickleplex, Kress said.

Parks and Rec director Andy Coleman said additional parking spaces and access to the parking lot will be added from Garrison Street.

This project will have far-reaching benefits beyond just pickle, he said.

Coleman said the city council allocated $950,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the project at its June 23 meeting.

Of that amount, $200,000 is earmarked for the pickleball courts, and the balance of the money is for parking improvements at the site.

The Pickleball Association has raised $200,000 for their $300,000 goal for the courts, Coleman said. If they can do this, it will bring in $500,000 towards the construction of the pickleball lanes with lighting.

We will soon submit a contract to the city council to hire the design office for the project, he said.

They expect to bid on the project in the spring of 2022, begin construction in the summer and complete the project in the fall.

Doing an expansion at Mill Creek Sportsplex that would benefit all sports, including softball, baseball and soccer, seemed to be the right dynamic to include a pickleball expansion as well, Kress said.

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the country, she said. The paddleball activity combines bits of badminton, table tennis and tennis. Two or four players hit a perforated polymer ball, much like a round-hole ball, over a net with solid wood or composite paddles.

The tsunami of new players entering the sport is proof that Walla Walla reflects the national trend, Kress said. There has never been a sport like pickleball involving so many enthusiastic players from the ages of 8 to 80, playing together in a relatively small area, enjoying the competition and socializing that characterize the game. Whether you’re a player or one of the few on the sidelines, you know that recreation is an asset to the community because it keeps citizens social, happy, healthy and healthy.

It was the appeal to tourism and the pickle’s inclusion that enabled the city to qualify to use some of its COVID aid dollars for this project, Kress said.

Lighting on the runways is a bonus, Kress noted.

Lights allow players to bypass the heat of the day and play evening and night, as is the routine in sunny, hot Arizona, Kress said.

Lighting will also extend playtime when the days are shorter in the spring, fall, and winter.

Off-court shading is another feature the WWPA hopes to include in the pickleplex. The chosen area on the southeast side of the multiplex has no shade like in Pioneer Park.

Shade structures allow players and spectators to enjoy the sun off the pitch. Trees will be planted, but it will take a few years for their growth to generate useful shade, Kress said.

To donate to the project, go to ubne.ws/pickleball on Facebook, email [email protected] or write to the Walla Walla Pickleball Association, PO Box 2823, Walla Walla WA 99362.

Show up in tennis shoes with a paddle and a ball and you’ll be on your way to finding a healthy addiction to a new lifelong sport, Kress said.