Successful launch of the world’s first cricket tokens and launch of CricketCrazy.io: the world’s first exclusive NFT cricket marketplace

NEWARK, NJ–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cricket Foundation, the Singapore-based blockchain-based platform built by the cricket community was founded in April 2021.

Its ecosystem partners range from players, clubs, associations, game developers, etc. Its 50,000+ users are complemented by 60,000+ followers on social media. Last week, Cricket Token (CRIC) successfully traded on Indian and international crypto exchanges with a market cap of USD200M+. CRIC is the medium of transactions for all applications built on the Cricket Blockchain platform and is at the core of maintaining the security and integrity apart from being used for its management.

CricketCrazy.io, is launched by Cricket Foundation and goes live today with 50+ unique moments from day-1 cricket history worth over USD200,000. The platform will add 5 NFTs of iconic moments daily, from the 20,000+ and growing number of cricket media assets in the library contributed by its partners.

It is gamify the entire experience with over 50 million CRIC in reward pools for various scheduled competitions. Today the first Beginners Luck goes live.

Cricket Foundation is very pleased to welcome today Bitbns, Coingape, Wildfire Sports, Digvijay Sinh Kathiawada, Dermott Reeve and Pradeep Mandhani, some of the eminent partners added to the already star-studded list of founding partners consisting of VVS Laxman, Wasim Akram , Parthiv Patel, Michael Vaughan, Lance Klusener, Shaun Tait, Saqlain Mushtaq, RP Singh, Piyush Chawla, Deep Dasgupta, Veda Krishnamurthy, Pragyan Ojha, Imad Wasim, Rikki Clarke, Boria Majumdar, Marron Media and 10PL among many others.

The launch of the platform was announced by the co-founders, including cricketer Parthiv Patel and Atul Srivastava, who attended.

Pruthvi Rao, co-founder of Cricket Foundation, said:, The Cricket Foundation is a Layer 1 technology, which means it can host multiple applications built on it. NFTs are one such application that allows fans and collectors to collect digital media for the first time in history.

Matthew Thacker, Director-Wildfire Sports, UK & Co-Founder-Cricket Foundation, added: From the beginning of asking Don Bradman for his autograph, to bidding for shirts, caps, bats or balls from the legendary players that represent their best moments, collecting has always been hugely popular in cricket and introducing the digital world has been a natural step.