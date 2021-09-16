The first football trip from Maryland to Illinois will be a homecoming for Mike Locksley and Ron Zook

When Maryland Football travels to Champaign, Illinois this Friday night to take on Fighting Illini, the game will be all-important. It will be the opening of Big Ten play for the Terps, the first road game of the season and another chance for Maryland to prove to the country on a national stage that this is a different Maryland football team.

But for two men on the Maryland staff, going back to Champaign has added significance. Head Coach Mike Locksley and Head Coach Ron Zook spent significant time with the Illinois football program, gaining insight and experience that enabled them to build a program from scratch hundreds of miles to the east.

While Zook now serves under Locksley as the number two and coordinator of special teams, those roles were reversed years ago. Zook was the head coach of the Fighting Illini from 2005-11. Locksley was that staff’s offensive coordinator from 2005-08.

Both have fond memories of their time in Champaign, many of which are sure to be refreshed when the team flies to Illinois for its first road game of the season in Marylands and the first time the Terps have ever played in Champaign since joining the Big Ten have joined.

Clearly a place, probably different from Maryland, which is a special place for me and my family, Locksley said of his return to Illinois.

That place is close to his heart, as he and his wife, Kia Locksley, raised their children there. Locksley’s two older sons graduated from high school in the Illinois area. Now two of his children call it home.

In 2007, the duo of Zook and Locksley led Illinois to a 9-4 record and the program’s first Rose Bowl appearance since 1983.

Locksley’s success in Illinois propelled him to his first job as a head coach in New Mexico. He was there for two years before being fired and going to Maryland as a coordinator. From there, Locksley was the offensive coordinator in Alabama, which eventually led him to take the lead at College Park.

Zook and Locksley’s relationship didn’t start in Illinois as Locksley was on the Florida coaching staff of Zooks from 2003-04, but the company was certainly nurtured in Champaign when Zook gave Locksley the most responsibility he had in the coaching ranks at the time. as the man charged with the crime.

When I look back on our time spent in Illinois, as I said, it was a special opportunity, Locksley said. The first time I got the chance to be a coordinator and it was no surprise that a guy like Ron Zook would give me that chance, you know, at the age of 36 to lead the charge.

When Locksley was hired as Maryland’s coach, he made sure to bring along Zook, the man who gave Locksley a chance in Champaign and has more than four decades of coaching experience in college and the NFL. Zook was originally a senior analyst on the Locksleys staff, but was promoted earlier this year.

He’s about people, he’s about program, he’s about family, a very loyal person, a very good football coach, a great work ethic, Zook said of his old friend Mike Locksley. Being here for the past few years, I saw where it was going.

Zook saw a lot of similarities from when Locksley took over the Maryland program to when Zook got the keys to Illinois. Both wanted to flip struggling programs, and by year three, both might have flipped that flip.

There were cases, especially the first year [at Maryland], that reminded me of Illinois, Zook said before the 2021 season. I kept trying to tell him [Locksley], you’re on the right track, you’re doing the right thing, things don’t go the way you’d like overnight. But I have no doubt that he’s going to get the program where it’s supposed to be.

Zooks’ third year in Illinois was the year his team went to the Rose Bowl, and in the third year in Maryland, Locksley got his team off to a hot start with more buzz surrounding the program than there’s been in years.

When the plane lands and Locksley once again roams the sidelines in Champaign, emotions and memories are sure to flood in. But for now, Locksley and Zook haven’t had much time to reminisce about their return, as they’re locked in on the task ahead: knocking out Illinois to start Big Ten game with a win and the season for the first time since 2016. start with 3-0.

We haven’t even really discussed it, Locksley said. When you have such a short week, the turnaround is quite fast. … So really didn’t have much time to think per se.

It feels different in College Park, with optimism surrounding the football program that has been gone for years. With a star quarterback in Taulia Tagovailoa leading a prolific offense and a defense that looks more than formidable, the rebuilding in College Park may finally be in the rearview mirror with the focus now.

That was evident in Maryland’s first two wins over West Virginia and Howard, but this program has had this 2-0 start before.

In fact, barring last year’s COVID anomaly where Maryland didn’t play a non-conference opponent, the Terps have started 2-0 over the past three seasons. From there, they faltered in Big Ten play, ending up with a losing and sometimes terrible record in each of those seasons.

The Locksleys group will try to buck that trend, and they are confident they will.

Tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo was part of a few of those 2-0 starts and believes this year is different.

I’m confident this team won’t have a problem with that because of the culture from the last time I played [in 2019] for this team is very different, Okonkwo said.

For the Terps to get their best start in the Locksley era, the coaches and players won’t have much time to whine about how the past has brought us to today. Everyone’s focus will simply be on winning one more football game.

Those things are a thing of the past. It’s the 21 Terps versus the 21 Illini, Locksley said. Aside from the fact that Champaign is next door to Maryland for me, a place my kids call home, they were excited about the opportunity.