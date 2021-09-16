Senior night looks different for Kearney tennis | Girls Tennis





KEANREY Senior night looked different this year for the Kearney girls tennis team. The Bulldogs were scheduled to play Lincoln Prep Academy, but their opponents couldn’t make it due to a lack of transportation. So the coaches organized games against each other to celebrate the senior night. Along with the scrimmage, the squad looked back on what they’ve overcome over the past four years. I should have canceled so much over the summer because of COVID, senior Flannery Simmons said of the 2020 season. The thought of losing my tennis season made me sad, especially since the season is so short and every moment counts. While the season wasn’t cancelled, it didn’t feel the same for the team. Last season wasn’t as fun as my sophomore year, senior Emma Shoemaker said. I didn’t get to play that many games last year because of COVID. The 2020 session came with many new rules that the athletes had to adapt to. Many of these rules will continue to apply for the 2021 season. According to MSHSAA we are not allowed to warm up [with opponents] for competitions no more, senior Shelby Flanigan said. We also have to wear masks for bus rides and indoor training, and we can’t mingle with other teammates as much as we used to. Despite all the new rules, the Bulldogs are still looking for the positives throughout their season. Everyone is so supportive of each other and it’s just a fun atmosphere, said senior Rachael Hallier. COVID-19 has also provided many lessons for the squad, especially for the seniors as their high school careers come to an end. It made me realize that you should enjoy it while it lasts, said senior Grace Kimberlin. I must enjoy being here as long as I can, especially as a senior. Kearney’s 2021 girls tennis team consists of six seniors, who celebrated their senior night on September 13, giving the same advice to undergrads. Don’t worry about where you are on the ladder or how much worse or better you are than others, because it goes so fast and our season is so short. It’s so much better to focus on the fun and friendships that come from tennis, Simmons said.

