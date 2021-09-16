Youthful, but eager, Plymouth North field hockey attacks challenging season

It’s a lot easier to learn by doing rather than explaining, Hayes said.

Hayes cited the teams’ 7-1 loss to the ever strong Sandwich to open the season.

Instead of me explaining to them that you have to take the freestyles, they saw how fast Sandwich was moving and that made sense, Hayes said. It’s all starting to come together.

Plymouth Norths Maeve Campbell fires off a shot as Duxburys defends Mae Zimmer in a recent Patriot League game. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The team is led by an experienced group of upperclassmen who helped win three consecutive Keenan Division titles, finishing 12-1-1 in 2020. Emily Jenkins, a left wing and three-time Patriot League all-star, and Ella Mitchell, a midfielder. Fellow senior Caroline Egan was one of last year’s top scorers and has already found the back of the net this season, scoring the teams’ opening goal against Whitman-Hanson on Monday. Patriot League MVP Maeve Campbell also returns after a tally of 20 goals and 11 assists last fall.

In goal, the Blue Eagles begin a sophomore, Lily Johnson, who played in the JV-squad last season. Putting in the off-season work, Johnson looked for skill development to up her game.

She put [in] her time and effort in the off-season, Hayes said. She continues to improve daily.

It will not be easy to repeat as national champion, given the strength of Hanover and Scituate. Another tough test will be the two matchups against Hingham in what Hayes calls a friendly rivalry.

I’ve been close to their coach (Susan Petrie) for a few years, Hayes said with a laugh. We chat before the game, then we look at each other during the game, and then we chat after the game.

Plymouth North’s Megan Hanna goes low to try a block on a shot from Duxburys Mae Zimmer. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Not only are there many newcomers to Plymouth North’s roster this season, but there’s also one on the sidelines: Hayess’ seven-month-old daughter. She often goes to games and training sessions, wrapped in a familiar Baby Bjorn sling. It’s a balancing act, but one Hayes has seen other hockey coaches succeed.

I’m not the first hockey coach to carry their baby on the sidelines, she said.

Hayes is hopeful that the year full of new additions will set the tone for a successful future. They were very young, but this gives us more time together and a good foundation for the future, she said.

free hits

At 2-0, Franklin has made a great start, winning Hockomock League matchups against Canton and Attleboro, 5-1 and 4-1 respectively. What stood out about the Panthers’ early success was their sheer number of goalscorers. Six players scored their nine goals, including four players scoring their first varsity goals.

To be honest it was a bit of a surprise, but a very welcome surprise, said Franklin coach Michelle Hess. I knew we had players who could score, but I was nervous because some young players with limited varsity experience. They have risen to the challenge nicely.

Kendall Jones has a team-leading three goals. The Panthers believe their depth can be an asset during the fall.

We are a balanced team with depth in every position, said Hess. We are fast and very professional.

Lucy Stillman, a Rice Memorial High School graduate of Fairfax, Vt., who is an assistant hockey coach at St. Lawrence University, is being treated in the intensive care unit of Massachusetts General Hospital after falling ill in late August. Her exact diagnosis has yet to be established, but due to the seriousness of her case, she was transferred from the University of Vermont Medical Center. A GoFundMe page set up by Stillman’s St. Lawrence colleagues has raised more than $16,000 for her medical expenses, and they’re now asking the Massachusetts hockey community to help the Stillman family with shelter and food while standing by Lucys’ side .

First-year Monomoy coach Kathryn Andreoli began her inaugural season with the Sharks with a 7-1 win over Marthas Vineyard. Offensive Catalyst Caroline DiGiovanni exploded for five goals, netting her first just two minutes into the game. Monomoy travels to Plymouth North on Thursday.

Prep teams will take to the field this week for their first games of the season, most of them after a nearly two-year hiatus. Phillips Andover will lead the Independents and the Rivers School looks set to compete for an Independent School League title this fall. In a preseason scrimmage between the two teams, Andover came away with a solid 6-0 win against the Red Wings, who were the 2019 regular season champions. In the ISL game, Tabor, St. Marks and Governors are also teams to watch.

Games to watch

Thursday, Georgetown in Triton, 3:45 PM After beating Lynnfield, the 2019 Division 2 North champions, Triton is on the cusp of making the Top 20. Can the Vikings continue their strong game through the tough Cape Ann?

Friday, No. 2 Masconomet at No. 5 Andover, 4pm Perhaps the game of the season so far, this non-league matchup.

Monday, No 13 Plymouth North at No 8 Somerset Berkley, 3.30pm SB, the 2018-19 Division 1 state champion, is still looking for his first win of the season. They will face a tough test against the Blue Eagles.

Tuesday, No. 9 Lexington at No. 15 Belmont, 7:15 PM This Middlesex League battle between teams in the middle of the top 20 will be a key arbiter in determining the league’s elite.

Correspondent Olivia Nolan also contributed to this story.